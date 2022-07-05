ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after bystanders pull him from Georgia lake over July 4 weekend, officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
 3 days ago

A man has died after drowning at his home on a north Georgia lake over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Game wardens arrived at the home in Little River on Lake Lanier around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, on a report of a possible drowning, the department said.

Bystanders came to his rescue and pulled the man from the water before he was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. However, he didn’t survive.

The man was later identified as Frantz Joseph Scutt, 48, of Gainesville, according to authorities.

It’s not clear how Scutt drowned, and authorities have released few other details about the incident. McClatchy News reached out to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office on July 5 and was awaiting a response.

Lake Lanier, which has become notorious for drownings and other fatalities, has seen at least five reported deaths since Memorial Day, according to the Gainesville Times.

A fisherman’s body was also found floating in the lake in May after authorities believe he slipped and fell, McClatchy News reported.

Gainesville is about 50 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

