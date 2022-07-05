ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students plant gardens at Hospitality House

By Rose Eiklor
Cover picture for the articleWATUAGA COUNTY, N.C. — Students from Two Rivers Community School are happy to be getting their hands dirty. That's because they're doing it for a cause that matters to them and their community. They are digging in the dirt to plant a memorial garden, aromatherapy garden, sensory garden and more at...

