Two 14 Year Olds Flown To Hospital With Serious Injuries

A man is dead after a Jefferson City two car crash during Thursday’s afternoon rush hour. Police say 78 – year old David Mueller was driving west on Highway – 50 at 179 when he hit a pickup and ran off the road. Mueller and 75 – year old Anne Mueller had to be cut out of their car. She has moderate injuries. David Mueller died. The other driver wasn’t hurt. Traffic was tied up for hours.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Route WW on Wednesday afternoon in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Erynn Knight, 18, of Fulton, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am and pulled out from a private drive in front of a 2007 Jeep Liberty on Route WW.
An Illinois man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday at about 1:55 pm State Troopers report the accident happened when a semi was eastbound on US 36, just east of Cameron, pulled onto the shoulder and the truck overturned onto the passenger side. The driver, 65-year-old James Keane of DesPlaines, IL, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Tuesday and Wednesday includes 262 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 1:02 a.m., Officers responded to a residence at the area of Lambert Dr. and Fairchild St. for a trash can on fire. Officers were able to locate a garden hose and put out the fire.
The Sedalia Police Department located a deceased man inside an unattended vehicle on July 7. A press release says officers were dispatched to the vehicle at a business located on Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to an unconscious person in the vehicle. Upon investigation, officers found 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt, of Sedalia, deceased in the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Muncie, Ind. man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested on the morning of June 28 after a traffic stop. A Montgomery County prosecutor has charged John Springman with speeding, driving while revoked and delivery of a controlled substance. At 1 a.m. Montgomery County...
A two-car accident on highway-42 east of Honey Springs Loop in Miller County sends one person to the emergency room. The highway patrol says it happened right around 6:00 this (Tuesday) morning when the car driven by 23-year-old Zane Clark, of Dixon, crossed over the center sideswiping the car driven by 58-year-old Lana Richardson, of Brumley.
A Gravois Mills man is seriously hurt when the motorcycle he was operating on old U.S. 54, west of Rte- AA in Camden County, ran off the road and overturned before striking a ditch. It happened, according to the highway patrol, shortly after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. 37-year-old Calvin Henry, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital before being flown to University Hospital. Henry also faces a pending DWI charge as a result of the accident.
A tool that puts officers in potentially dangerous situations is used by the Chillicothe Police Department and is provided by their insurance carrier. A video simulator with many dozens of situations gives the officers an opportunity to react as if it were an actual call. Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples describes how the simulator works.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two morning crashes three hours apart slowed traffic on Highway 63 on Wednesday. At 4:09 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department responded to a crash at Highway 63 at Grindstone Parkway. The first Columbia Fire crew arrived just before 4:20 a.m. found a dump truck on its side...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Three people were injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 50 at Mari Osa Delta around 8:43 PM. The crash report says 35-year-old Joshua Stroupe, of Linn, overtook another vehicle, ran off...
A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is sentenced to eight years in prison for assault after he shot at police in downtown Columbia in Jan. 2021. Anthony Stapleton was sentenced on Tuesday and will be given credit for the time served. Stapleton entered a guilty plea on May 31. Columbia...
An 18-year-old Chillicothe man was left with moderate injuries in an ATV versus pick-up truck accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County. According to the Highway Patrol’s accident report, 18-year-old Chillicothe resident Garrett B. Anderson was operating a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 on Route U at County Road 231 in Carroll County at 2:35 P.M. when a 2015 Ford F-150 being driven by 60-year-old Dawn, Missouri resident Corena R. Spencer failed to obey a traffic control device and struck the ATV.
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend double murder have identified one of the victims as 43-year-old Saren Negrete-Perez of California, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. The sheriff's office has not released the name of the male victim. Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent to...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly injured a person early Wednesday morning with a razor. A Boone County prosecutor has charged Roger Knight with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon - exhibiting. Columbia police responded to the scene...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa couple is the latest to sue following an Amtrak crash last month that killed four people and injured more than 150. Janet Williams and her husband filed a lawsuit against Amtrak, BNSF Railway and MS Contracting. According to the lawsuit, Williams was on...
