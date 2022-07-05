ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MO

Two 14 Year Olds Flown To Hospital With Serious Injuries

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA UTV accident in Howard County Monday evening left two 14-year-old Salisbury boys with serious...

kchi.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Four hurt in Callaway County crash

Four people were hurt in a crash in Callaway County on Wednesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, the crash happened on Route WW, west of Route J at 5:15 pm. Erynn Knight, 18, of Fulton, was making a turn onto Route WW from a private driveway.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Man dies in Highway 50 crash

A man is dead after a Jefferson City two car crash during Thursday’s afternoon rush hour. Police say 78 – year old David Mueller was driving west on Highway – 50 at 179 when he hit a pickup and ran off the road. Mueller and 75 – year old Anne Mueller had to be cut out of their car. She has moderate injuries. David Mueller died. The other driver wasn’t hurt. Traffic was tied up for hours.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Salisbury, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident & Arrest Reports

An Illinois man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday at about 1:55 pm State Troopers report the accident happened when a semi was eastbound on US 36, just east of Cameron, pulled onto the shoulder and the truck overturned onto the passenger side. The driver, 65-year-old James Keane of DesPlaines, IL, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Tuesday and Wednesday includes 262 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 1:02 a.m., Officers responded to a residence at the area of Lambert Dr. and Fairchild St. for a trash can on fire. Officers were able to locate a garden hose and put out the fire.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FOUND DEAD IN VEHICLE

The Sedalia Police Department located a deceased man inside an unattended vehicle on July 7. A press release says officers were dispatched to the vehicle at a business located on Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to an unconscious person in the vehicle. Upon investigation, officers found 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt, of Sedalia, deceased in the vehicle.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospital#Accident#Utv
KRMS Radio

Accident In Miller County Sends One Person To The ER

A two-car accident on highway-42 east of Honey Springs Loop in Miller County sends one person to the emergency room. The highway patrol says it happened right around 6:00 this (Tuesday) morning when the car driven by 23-year-old Zane Clark, of Dixon, crossed over the center sideswiping the car driven by 58-year-old Lana Richardson, of Brumley.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Serious Injury, Pending Charge Filed after Motorcycle Accident

A Gravois Mills man is seriously hurt when the motorcycle he was operating on old U.S. 54, west of Rte- AA in Camden County, ran off the road and overturned before striking a ditch. It happened, according to the highway patrol, shortly after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. 37-year-old Calvin Henry, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital before being flown to University Hospital. Henry also faces a pending DWI charge as a result of the accident.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
kchi.com

Shoot – No Shoot Simulator Part Of Police Training

A tool that puts officers in potentially dangerous situations is used by the Chillicothe Police Department and is provided by their insurance carrier. A video simulator with many dozens of situations gives the officers an opportunity to react as if it were an actual call. Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples describes how the simulator works.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krcgtv.com

Motorcycle crash injures three in Osage County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Three people were injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 50 at Mari Osa Delta around 8:43 PM. The crash report says 35-year-old Joshua Stroupe, of Linn, overtook another vehicle, ran off...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Teenager ejected from go-kart life-flighted to Columbia hospital

A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man sentenced after downtown shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is sentenced to eight years in prison for assault after he shot at police in downtown Columbia in Jan. 2021. Anthony Stapleton was sentenced on Tuesday and will be given credit for the time served. Stapleton entered a guilty plea on May 31. Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Teen Hurt In ATV vs Truck Accident

An 18-year-old Chillicothe man was left with moderate injuries in an ATV versus pick-up truck accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County. According to the Highway Patrol’s accident report, 18-year-old Chillicothe resident Garrett B. Anderson was operating a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 on Route U at County Road 231 in Carroll County at 2:35 P.M. when a 2015 Ford F-150 being driven by 60-year-old Dawn, Missouri resident Corena R. Spencer failed to obey a traffic control device and struck the ATV.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy