Two 14 Year Olds Flown To Hospital With Serious Injuries

An Illinois man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday at about 1:55 pm State Troopers report the accident happened when a semi was eastbound on US 36, just east of Cameron, pulled onto the shoulder and the truck overturned onto the passenger side. The driver, 65-year-old James Keane of DesPlaines, IL, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

CAMERON, MO ・ 54 MINUTES AGO