EDITORIAL: Summer sweetness at July Jamz

N & B Scrap and Cleaning is owned and operated by Naomi and Ben Young. In August 2021, N & B Scrap and Cleaning business all started with a dream. Ben and Naomi saw that there was a lack of people willing to do simple labor work, and there was an abundance of people that needed someone to do that labor. Naomi and Ben started the business hoping they could reach out to communities and find the people that needed the work to be done. They hoped with their dedication and hard work, that they would grow into a successful small business, which revolves around strictly helping people. One of their biggest accomplishments and one that they are the most proud of, is building relationships with their clientele.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO