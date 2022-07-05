ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

EDITORIAL: Summer sweetness at July Jamz

By South Platte Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing like that sweet sound of summer. We’d like to take this time to reflect upon one of the sweetest summer activities in Logan County and to say “thank you” to all who’ve made July Jamz a welcomed escape from the “dog days of...

Dolly Parton Imagination Library launch event for Logan County is July 24

Early Childhood Council of Logan, Phillips and Sedgwick County is excited to announce that with the help of Highline Electric Association they are now a proud affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Logan County. To celebrate a launch event will be held Sunday, July 24, at 2 p.m. at Sterling Public Library.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
Business of the Week: N & B Scrap and Cleaning

N & B Scrap and Cleaning is owned and operated by Naomi and Ben Young. In August 2021, N & B Scrap and Cleaning business all started with a dream. Ben and Naomi saw that there was a lack of people willing to do simple labor work, and there was an abundance of people that needed someone to do that labor. Naomi and Ben started the business hoping they could reach out to communities and find the people that needed the work to be done. They hoped with their dedication and hard work, that they would grow into a successful small business, which revolves around strictly helping people. One of their biggest accomplishments and one that they are the most proud of, is building relationships with their clientele.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
Five northeast Colorado school districts, in collaboration with Northeast BOCES, receive SAFER grant

The Akron R-1, Frenchman RE-3, Haxtun Re-2J, Wray RD-2 and Yuma-1 School Districts, in collaboration, with the Northeast BOCES, received the School Access for Emergency Response grant, referred to as the SAFER grant from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The grant in the amount of $854,882 is a one-year project and furthers in the ability of school(s) to bridge their local radios with that of their emergency responder community and district-wide safety teams and other staff. Funding for the grant program was created by the Colorado State Legislature’s SB18-158.
COLORADO STATE
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Cheyenne; Denver; Douglas; El Paso; Elbert; Kit Carson; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Phillips; Sedgwick; Teller; Washington; Weld; Yuma SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 444 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARAPAHOE CHEYENNE DENVER DOUGLAS ELBERT EL PASO KIT CARSON LINCOLN LOGAN MORGAN PHILLIPS SEDGWICK TELLER WASHINGTON WELD YUMA
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Morgan County avoids worst of storm

The National Weather Service placed the Fort Morgan area under a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon, after radar detected rotation in a storm system. An alert asked residents to shelter in basements and away from windows as the storm entered northwestern Morgan County. The warning was lifted at about 5:30 p.m.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
Jenna Knudson graduates from Quincy University

Quincy University hosted its 159th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at QU Football Stadium at 2:00 p.m. The May 2022 graduating class is comprised of 156 undergraduates and 32 graduate degree recipients including Jenna Anne Knudson, of Sterling, Master of Business Administration. Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars,...
STERLING, CO
Fort Morgan Times

FMPD warns of online imposter

An instance of a person posing as a police officer and attempting to contact a crime victim online has led Fort Morgan Police Chief Loren Sharp to caution residents toward appropriate interaction with police. As described by Sharp, a police officer had responded to a call and spoken with a...
FORT MORGAN, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Sterling Police make arrests for harassment, drug possession

At 11:45 a.m. Austin Engraff, 31, was issued a citation in the 200 block of N. Division Ave. for theft. At 7:54 p.m. Duff Lillie, 28, was issued a citation in the 700 block of Phelps St. for a theft. At 9:55 p.m. Anthony Martinez, 25, was arrested in the...
STERLING, CO
9NEWS

WATCH LIVE: Tornado warnings, severe storms hit Eastern Plains

ARAPAHOE, Colo. — Severe thunderstorms swept across the Eastern Plains on Wednesday. A tornado warning that covered central Washington County was issued until 7:30 p.m. Another tornado warning was issued until 5:30 p.m. in Morgan County including Fort Morgan, Log Lane Village and Brush. Tornado warnings for part of...
ARAPAHOE, CO
southplattesentinel.com

New 12U fastpitch traveling softball team forming in Sterling

Girls born in 2010, 2011, or 2012 who want to play fastpitch softball now have a new opportunity. A new 12U fastpitch travel softball team based in Sterling, Team Hustle 12U – Corey, has been formed with tryouts set for Monday and Tuesday, July 11 and 12. “We decided...
STERLING, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Panhandle woman lives after not breathing while in cardiac arrest

SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Cheyenne County Deputy saved a life thanks to new AED technology. On July 5th, Deputy Zachary Goodrich was presented with the Life Savers Certificate and a Challenge Coin as a token of appreciation. Goodrich said on May 20th he responded to a call regarding an unresponsive...
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE

