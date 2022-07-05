WNEU to Offer Free ‘CarFit’ Event on July 7

Ride share drivers rarely cross paths. A typical workday is never the same. They don’t have a route or even a set range. The app tells them where to go, and they follow. However, at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, drivers from all over the state find themselves in the same “queue.” Frustrations and complaints among drivers who met in the cellphone lot at BDL came to a head Wednesday when about 25 rallied in East Hartford and drove a caravan to the State Capitol in hopes that lawmakers and the ride share companies would hear their plight.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO