Springfield, MA

WNEU to Offer Free ‘CarFit’ Event on July 7

By Editorial Calendar
healthcarenews.com
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — The Western New England University Department of Occupational Therapy will present ‘CarFit’; on Thursday, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Blake Law Center parking lot. This is a free event and is open to the public. “Research suggests that older drivers are among...

healthcarenews.com

healthcarenews.com

HCC Accepting Applications for Free Community Health Worker Program

HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College is now accepting applications for its free Community Health Worker training and apprenticeship program. The program begins in September and is tuition free thanks to a federal grant HCC received in 2020. The purpose of the four-year, $1.89 million grant, awarded in 2020 from...
HOLYOKE, MA
NewsTimes

Connecticut ride share drivers frustrated with picking up at Bradley and demand change

Ride share drivers rarely cross paths. A typical workday is never the same. They don’t have a route or even a set range. The app tells them where to go, and they follow. However, at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, drivers from all over the state find themselves in the same “queue.” Frustrations and complaints among drivers who met in the cellphone lot at BDL came to a head Wednesday when about 25 rallied in East Hartford and drove a caravan to the State Capitol in hopes that lawmakers and the ride share companies would hear their plight.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Hartford Law Firm Donates 110 Bicycles To Area Youths

More than 100 children will receive bikes following a drive organized by Hartford law firm Day Pitney. Attorneys and staff at the law firm hosted a “Return to the Block Party” event in late June on Pratt Street in downtown Hartford during which they donated around 110 bikes to three local organizations that support families in the Hartford area, organizers said.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some Car Tax Bills Increase Despite Promised Relief

Major state tax cuts were supposed to mean relief for drivers, but not everyone is seeing lower car tax bills and some are getting hit with increases amid a rise in car values. “I thought that the car part of the tax was pretty steep,” said Michael LaRocque of Bristol....
BRISTOL, CT
healthcarenews.com

Hospice of the Fisher Home’s Golf Tournament Raises $27,000

The Hospice of the Fisher Home raised more than $27,000 at the recent par 3 fundraiser at Amherst Golf Club’s nine-hole course to support patient care in the local community. The event featured beer tastings by Fetch Brew Co. of Belchertown and Hangar Pub and Grill’s Amherst Brewery. Seafood...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield courthouse employees concerned over conditions after deep clean

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield were expecting to come into work Wednesday to see the courthouse had been deep cleaned. The building was closed for a long holiday weekend for that work to be done as part of a deal reached over dangerous mold found inside. However, they said that was not their experience.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Connecticut motorcyclist dead after collision with car in Great Barrington Monday

Great Barrington Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Pittsfielder Tandoh Devine was turning across Main Street into the Bistro Box driveway when the yet-unidentified motorcyclist collided with it. He was flown to Albany Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The incident is under investigation by state and...
westernmassnews.com

EMTs and paramedics help revive dog after Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanks to the hard work of EMTs and paramedics with AMR Springfield, a dog was saved from a house fire on Webster Street. According to officials, the dog came out of the house unresponsive and extremely hot. When AMR crews, who were on-scene, were alerted of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Preparations underway for demolition of Civic Center garage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Site preparation will begin soon for the demolition of the Civic Center parking garage in Springfield. According to the Springfield Department of Public Works, roadway barricades will be installed and some traffic patterns will change. Among those changes include that the westbound lane of Bruce Landon...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
getnews.info

Festival Brings Spirit of Puerto Rico to Holyoke

Holyoke, MA – A Jíbaro is a term used to refer to the people of the mountains, who lived in the heart of the island and are the “backbone” of Puerto Rican culture. The term refers to the countryside people who farm the land in a traditional way, but it represents so much more.
HOLYOKE, MA
healthcarenews.com

bankESB commits $30,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley

EASTHAMPTON — Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, announced that the bank has pledged $30,000 over three years to Girls Inc. of the Valley. The money will be used to help support the organization’s Her Future, Our Future campaign, a $5 million fundraising effort designed to help the organization better meet the needs of girls from under-resourced communities in Hampden County and beyond. Through this campaign Girls Inc. seeks to triple the number of elementary and teen girls served, reaching more than 1,000 girls annually. Efforts include renovating a new dynamic, state-of-the-art headquarters and program center in Holyoke, expanding geographic reach in public schools in Springfield, Chicopee, and beyond, and supporting their innovative Eureka! STEM program that prepares girls for college and career.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
WTNH

Predator fish seen in Middletown pond

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A dam removal project is slated to begin next summer in Middletown but the project has caused concerns that a “predator fish” may be swimming around in a town pond to resurface. In Sep. 2017 a fisherman took photographs of a strange fish he captured at Pameacha Pond that had the […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT

