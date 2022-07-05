Gorgui Dieng signs with San Antonio Spurs

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Devin Booker has agreed to a new contact with the Phoenix Suns. Wojnarowski: "Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agents Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal begins in 2024-2025 and brings Booker’s total contract value to six years and $295M."
Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. That might as well be the first sentence in every article written about the NBA from now until his request is fulfilled. The Phoenix Suns are his preferred destination. That makes sense. A trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris...
There’s an expression about the best-laid plans. Basically, it says that they might not work out as you hoped. It applies tenfold in the NBA. Take the Charlotte Hornets. They were expected to attempt to clear cap space to retain restricted free agent Miles Bridges this summer. Due to some horrific events, that won’t be happening anymore.
The Toronto Raptors have been the subject of a lot of NBA trade rumors lately. First, speculation about OG Anunoby’s unhappiness on the league’s only Canadian team began to surface. He wasn’t tired of the cold weather. Rumors suggested that Anunoby felt deserving of a larger slice of this team’s offensive pie.
The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks have both had interesting NBA offseasons. It’s likely that fans of each squad have vastly different opinions on the decisions they’ve made. The Knicks most notably signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million dollar contract. Brunson is talented, and for...
According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are expected to be penalized for tampering. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brunson signed with the Knicks after playing his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks.
The Phoenix Suns have announced the signing of Josh Okogie. The 2018 first-round pick previously played for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
Nets All-Star Kevin Durant's trade request at the start of free agency June 30 sounded simple enough.
One of the NBA's greatest players ever, who made the league's 75th anniversary team, no longer wants to play for Brooklyn.
...
It is no surprise that nearly every team in the NBA has constructed a trade package for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. While every team would love to have him, only a select few teams actually possess the assets needed to make a trade possible. With reports indicating that the Brooklyn Nets are seeking All-Star level players, young pieces, and several draft picks in exchange for Kevin Durant, not many teams have what it takes to pull-off a deal.
The world has a new meme to use thanks to a recent appearance by Brian Windhorst on ESPN. He had a two-minute segment in which he captivated the audience and the NBA world as he eloquently asked, what is going on with the Utah Jazz?. Minutes after it was announced...
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is easily one of the best coaches in NBA history. Leading the Spurs to multiple championships and deep playoff runs, the Popovich-led Spurs were one of the most consistent teams the league has ever seen. This was especially true from the late 90s...
Travis Schlenk has made significant changes to the roster after a disappointing season, trading away two players while three have left in free agency. Dieng had a pretty quiet season, but to be fair, Nate McMillan never gave him serious minutes outside of when Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu were out of the lineup.
Gorgui Dieng signed with the Spurs after a buyout when they were trying to win in 2021. Now, as San Antonio rebuilds, Dieng is returning after spending last season with the Hawks. Shams Charania of The Athletic:. Dieng, 32, doesn’t really fit the Spurs’ long-term plan. But they...
Comments / 0