Gorgui Dieng signs with San Antonio Spurs

It is no surprise that nearly every team in the NBA has constructed a trade package for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. While every team would love to have him, only a select few teams actually possess the assets needed to make a trade possible. With reports indicating that the Brooklyn Nets are seeking All-Star level players, young pieces, and several draft picks in exchange for Kevin Durant, not many teams have what it takes to pull-off a deal.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO