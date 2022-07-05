Elm City Vendor Market set for Tuesday afternoon

Elm City is inviting vendors to a new Elm City Vendor Market on the first and third Tuesday of each month on Railroad Street in front of Town Hall.

ELM CITY — Organizers hope the new Elm City Vendor Market will offer an interesting activity for residents and demonstrate the potential for economic activity in town.

The town is having its third market Tuesday with about 20 vendors selling food and drinks as well as produce from local farmers and crafts from local artisans.

Vendors will line up their trucks and trailers in front of the Elm City Town Hall along Railroad Street from 4-8 p.m. today, and then again on Tuesday, July 19.

Elm City Mayor Tawanda Moore said the market is an idea that organizer Joshua Robinson brought before the town Board of Commissioners in the last year.

“It is just an effort to bring more activity to the city residents,” Moore said. “We thought it was a good idea. It is bringing life to Elm City.”

Moore said the long-term plan is to hold the event on weekends.

“We are offering people a small-town, good old family outing,” she said.

Elm City has about 1,200 residents.

Robinson said organizers’ goal is to have standing musical engagements at the market.

“I think it just gives the city a little bit of activity, but it also shows the potential for economic activity downtown,” Robinson said.

Anyone interested in participating can call Robinson at 919-404-9426.