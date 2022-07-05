ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Executives rank Raiders DE Chandler Jones as No. 7 EDGE rusher in NFL

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OFE1_0gVFdyXs00

The Raiders gave out a huge contract to Chandles Jones this offseason as they will now pay him $51 million over the next three years. On paper, that seems like a lot of money for a pass rusher who is on the wrong side of 30 and has seen his sack totals drop significantly since 2019.

Is there a chance the Raiders signed someone who is clearly declining? Or is there a chance that he could be even better in a new situation alongside another elite pass rusher?

In a recent article by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he polled over 50 NFL executives and coaches to find the top-10 EDGE rushers in the league. Jones did make the list at No. 7 with Maxx Crosby coming in at No. 5. Here is what one NFL scout had to say about the former All-Pro:

“Maybe he’s declined slightly, but he’s still really good,” an AFC scout said. “Always been a stiffer guy, but he’s got power and knows how to rush skillwise.”

Jones turned 32 in February and there is some concern about how his game will translate as he ages. Just last year, Jones had just 5.5 sacks in the final 17 weeks of the seasons (five sacks in Week 1).

But as the AFC scout mentioned, Jones hasn’t relied on pure athleticism to win. Instead, he’s a technician with outstanding length and he can still be a quality run defender.

The Raiders are hoping that pairing him with Crosby will give more one-on-one opportunities for Jones on the outside. That should allow him to be more efficient and pile up the sack totals.

Jones isn’t a top five EDGE rusher anymore in the NFL, but he’s not far off. He’s still very productive and can have dominant games from time to time. As long as he can stay healthy, he should have a Pro Bowl caliber season with the Raiders.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN ranks Darius Leonard as the NFL's top LB

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has been impressing everyone since he first stepped onto the field as a second-round pick during the 2018 season. Now, The Maniac has three All-Pro First Team and three Pro Bowl selections under his belt while racking up the numbers in several categories. He’s been the heart of the Colts defense and earned himself a payday that made him the highest-paid player at the position.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers were only team interested in trading for Baker Mayfield

Are you wondering how the Carolina Panthers got themselves such a sweet deal for Baker Mayfield? Well, wonder no more!. Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson joined 92.3 The Fan’s Baskin & Phelps on Thursday to discuss the swap of the now former Cleveland Browns quarterback. But before both sides finally came to terms on Wednesday, some of the groundwork began on the second day of the 2022 NFL draft back in April.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Edge Rusher#American Football#Espn#Afc
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers sees something in Samori Toure, Packers' seventh-round WR

After losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the same offseason, the Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in this year’s NFL Draft. Everyone is most excited about Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who the Packers selected in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. However, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers made an interesting comment about seventh-rounder Samori Toure.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield trade fallout: Five logical destinations for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of 2022 season

Baker Mayfield and the Browns finally parted ways on Wednesday, with Cleveland trading the quarterback to the Panthers. That means almost every QB domino of the frenetic 2022 offseason has fallen. Almost. Despite more than a year of on-again, off-again trade speculation, and months of publicly anticipating a change of scenery, Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers. With Trey Lance quietly absorbing all QB1 reps as the anointed future face of the franchise, what happens next in San Francisco?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Is Almost As Tall As LeBron In Striking New Photo

LeBron James is headed into his 20th season in the NBA and there is no doubt that fans are hyped to see what kind of basketball he gives us. James will turn 38 years old this season although there is an expectation that he will continue to be a top 5 player in the league. No one has had this kind of longevity before, and there is now a sense that he will someday get to play with his sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everson Walls one of 4 Cowboys among 54 senior, contributor semifinalists for 2023 Hall of Fame

The Dallas Cowboys’ have a long and storied history across the NFL, winning five Lombardi championships and having numerous players and contributors honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This past selection process, the organization was denied a new entrant, as DeMarcus Ware surprisingly (to some) did not earn induction in his first year of eligibility.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 former Chiefs selected as 2023 coach/contributor Hall of Fame semifinalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced 29 semifinalists in the coaching/contributor category for the 2023 class. A total of three former members of the Kansas City Chiefs have made it through to the semifinalist round. It’s a diverse group with a head coach, general manager and a scout all up for enshrinement in this particular category. The coach/contributor committee will reconvene on July 27 to choose 12 finalist candidates from this group of 29 semifinalists.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Von Miller

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner lists 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a veteran cut candidate, as if San Francisco can’t find a trade partner they’ll have to consider just outright releasing him to avoid paying him $27 million to be a backup. Wagoner says if there’s no trade market,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Quarterback Competition

It’s going to be a crowded QB room for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger, recently retired, opening the doors for a new starting quarterback after 18 seasons. There are four quarterbacks on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster for the 22/23 NFL season. Training camps haven’t officially started. Can a quarterback competition settle the line up?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy