ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Florence Bank Donates $50,000 to the Easthampton Community Center

By Editorial Calendar
healthcarenews.com
 2 days ago

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced that it recently donated $50,000 to the Easthampton Community Center through its Florence Savings Easthampton Branch Charitable Foundation, Inc. “We are honored to receive such a large donation,” said Robin Bialecki, executive director of the Easthampton Community Center, who was...

healthcarenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
healthcarenews.com

bankESB commits $30,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley

EASTHAMPTON — Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, announced that the bank has pledged $30,000 over three years to Girls Inc. of the Valley. The money will be used to help support the organization’s Her Future, Our Future campaign, a $5 million fundraising effort designed to help the organization better meet the needs of girls from under-resourced communities in Hampden County and beyond. Through this campaign Girls Inc. seeks to triple the number of elementary and teen girls served, reaching more than 1,000 girls annually. Efforts include renovating a new dynamic, state-of-the-art headquarters and program center in Holyoke, expanding geographic reach in public schools in Springfield, Chicopee, and beyond, and supporting their innovative Eureka! STEM program that prepares girls for college and career.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
healthcarenews.com

Hospice of the Fisher Home’s Golf Tournament Raises $27,000

The Hospice of the Fisher Home raised more than $27,000 at the recent par 3 fundraiser at Amherst Golf Club’s nine-hole course to support patient care in the local community. The event featured beer tastings by Fetch Brew Co. of Belchertown and Hangar Pub and Grill’s Amherst Brewery. Seafood...
AMHERST, MA
healthcarenews.com

HCC Accepting Applications for Free Community Health Worker Program

HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College is now accepting applications for its free Community Health Worker training and apprenticeship program. The program begins in September and is tuition free thanks to a federal grant HCC received in 2020. The purpose of the four-year, $1.89 million grant, awarded in 2020 from...
HOLYOKE, MA
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Easthampton, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: July 4, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
AGAWAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Florence Bank
WNAW

Have You Seen Yellow Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Yellow Mean?

In previous articles, I discussed my experiences of seeing green porch lights and blue porch lights in Berkshire County and why people would display those colors for their lights. There are reasons why people would choose those colors and the purposes behind them. You can check out the blue porch light article by going here and the green porch light article by going here. Another porch light you May see throughout Massachusetts is a yellow-colored porch light.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

At What Age in Massachusetts Can You Legally Leave Kids Home Alone?

Growing up in Berkshire County my dad worked the second shift and my mother worked in the school system, so it was on a regular basis that I would get home from school before my parents arrived at the door. My brother is about 8 1/2 years older than me so it was like having a built-in babysitter, for the most part, at our Berkshire County home. However, there were times when he would be tied up with high school, friends, driving, working, etc. and as a result, I would be home alone for about 30 minutes before my mother came through the door. It was around age 10 or 11 that I started staying home alone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
southhadley.org

Sanitary Sewer Overflow Notifications

The State of Massachusetts has issued new regulations requiring public notification for discharges of sanitary sewer overflows or partially treated wastewater that discharge into a surface water. The regulations, which go into effect on July 6, 2022, include a requirement to allow the public to sign up to receive the SSO Advisory Notifications should there be a qualifying event. This option is now available through the Town's subscriber notification list.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy