App helps locate missing kayakers in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An app helped crews locate two missing kayakers in Clarksville late Monday night.

Crews with the Clarksville Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Red River just before 10 p.m. in response to a report of missing kayakers.

Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue

Officials said the daughter of an 80-year-old woman called 911 worried about her mother and companion who were kayaking late that night. The daughter assisted crews by using the “Find my Phone” app to get a general location of where the kayakers could be.

That led crews to search the Red River in the area that converges with the West Fork Bridge, where they later located the couple just before 10:30 p.m.

The couple was found uninjured and were transported to safety on Clarksville Fire Rescue’s Air Boat.