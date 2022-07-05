ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

App helps locate missing kayakers in Clarksville

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An app helped crews locate two missing kayakers in Clarksville late Monday night.

Crews with the Clarksville Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Red River just before 10 p.m. in response to a report of missing kayakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFp00_0gVFdcN800
Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue

Officials said the daughter of an 80-year-old woman called 911 worried about her mother and companion who were kayaking late that night. The daughter assisted crews by using the “Find my Phone” app to get a general location of where the kayakers could be.

That led crews to search the Red River in the area that converges with the West Fork Bridge, where they later located the couple just before 10:30 p.m.

The couple was found uninjured and were transported to safety on Clarksville Fire Rescue’s Air Boat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radionwtn.com

TBI: Martin Boy Found Safe In Stewart County

Martin, Tenn.–A 14-year-old Martin youngster who was reported missing yesterday has been located in Stewart County and is safe. The TBI earlier reported that the vehicle linked Trevor Lewis’ disappearance had been located along Hwy. 79 in Stewart Co. The youngster had been last seen walking west on Hwy. 79 close to the Piney Campground area.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Clarksville Police investigating road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police said a man was shot Thursday afternoon in an apparent road rage incident on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Police responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in the area of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Old Trenton Road just after 4 p.m. The man was shot at by the passenger of another vehicle, according to police. The victim ran off the road and into a small ditch and the suspect left the area.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaking#Kayakers#Clarksville Fire Rescue#Air Boat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Teenage boy from Missouri dies after being hit by vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Update, 7:25 a.m.: The victim is a 16-year-old boy from Hannibal, Missouri, who was trying to cross the roadway. He was with his father at the time, Beaubien said. There are several hotels and restaurants on both sides of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard around the Holiday Drive intersection. Several pedestrians have been hit over the years trying to cross in that area.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Vacant North Nashville home damaged in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) worked to extinguish a house fire Thursday morning in an area just west of the downtown loop. The fire began around 4:40 a.m. at a vacant home in the 900 block of 12th Avenue North. NFD said no injuries were reported.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy