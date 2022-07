A motion calling for new laws and regulations was spurred by a recent court ruling that loot boxes are not a form of gambling. Representatives of six political parties in the Netherlands have filed a motion (opens in new tab) calling for more stringent regulation of loot boxes in videogames, and possibly even an outright ban. The motion (via Google Translate) describes loot boxes as "addictive," and says that they're a form of gambling that are designed to manipulate children into spending money.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO