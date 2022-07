OWLS HEAD — “The Owls Head Library has a renovated, beautiful new children’s room and wants to show it off,” said the Library, in a news release. Due to the generosity of a local donor, the library is offering a FREE piece of fudge available at the Owls Head General Store to any child who comes into the library, checks out a book, and presents it to staff at the store. This promotion is available through the end of August.

OWLS HEAD, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO