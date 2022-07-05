ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluating new processing platforms for pharmaceutical production

By Eindhoven University of Technology
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pharmaceutical industry is one of the most relevant sectors in today's economy. For more than a century, pharmaceutical production has relied on batch production, but this lacks the agility, flexibility, and robustness to comply with today's challenges. With an exponentially growing population and rapidly diminishing resources, the pharmaceutical industry is...

