ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

NFL Media Responds to Brett Favre's Comments on Adams

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre made a bold statement last week when he told TMZ Sports he didn't believe Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams would perform as well with the Silver and Black as he did with the Green Bay Packers.

Favre said the expected regression would be due to the change in quarterbacks.

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd disagreed with the Hall of Famer's opinion on Monday's edition of "The Herd With Colin Cowherd."

"I heard that quote and thought, 'Well, the exact opposite is true," Cowherd said. "Davante Adams goes to Derek Carr, who since he entered the league, or at least the last seven years, he leads the NFL in fourth-quarter comebacks. Derek Carr is a top-10 quarterback. He carried a dysfunctional sideshow last year to the playoffs in the AFC, the better conference.

"He can win, he's elevated no-name players, he's elevated rookies. Derek Carr's absolutely a top-10 quarterback in this league. Absolutely. For the doubters, he proved it last year. That's what Davante Adams gets -- AND Josh McDaniels. Aaron Rodgers loses Davante Adams, who's going to end up in the Hall of Fame. ... Davante Adams is going to do fine. Davante Adams is going to chop it up with Derek Carr their first game together."

Cowherd believes that, ultimately, it will be the Packers who take a step back while Adams will continue to thrive.

"I think the winner by unanimous decision in this trade is Davante Adams, who's going to go into an offensive-minded program with Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs, a decent left side of the offensive line and Davante Adams. Is the division tough? Yeah; it didn't stop Matt[hew] Stafford from winning a Super Bowl."

He went on to add, "I don't know what's going to happen to Davante Adams other than he's going to have a great year. He and Derek Carr are going to work. They're going to work immediately. It's going to be fantastic, and I wouldn't be shocked if he made the Pro Bowl. Wouldn't be shocked at all."

The settlement surrounding this debate could not come soon enough.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Have 8-Word Goodbye Message For Baker Mayfield

Say what you will about Baker Mayfield, but the former No. 1 overall pick poured his heart and soul into the Cleveland Browns organization from the moment he was drafted in 2018. After an up-and-down start to his NFL career, he helped the Browns break their 18-year postseason drought in...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Panthers Wideout Has 2-Word Message For Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers made headlines this Wednesday, acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. A few hours after this trade was announced, Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the move. Rambo, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and Miami, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Adams, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Paradise, NV
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Staff News

There's no denying that Deion Sanders has been finding incredible success in turning Jackson State into a rising power in college football. But his ability to recruit staffers might be just as impressive as his ability to recruit players. This week Jackson State hired Maurice Sims from the Georgia Bulldogs....
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson’s viral Baker Mayfield comments immediately go viral again after trade

After months of hinting at making a move for Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers finally pulled off the trade. They sent a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former top overall pick. The biggest loser in this trade is perhaps Robbie Anderson, the Panthers wide receiver who absolutely, positively did not want to team up with Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg died on his birthday Monday at the age of 82. Goldberg worked at ESPN for two decades as an NFL reporter and sports handicapper. He made appearances during ESPN segments on sports betting, such as picking NFL games and horse racing. He was a longtime media personality in Miami, where he served as a local radio and TV reporter.
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo: What does it all mean?

Aaron Rodgers has been on this earth for 38 years and has played in the NFL for 17 of them. Through all those years, he's resisted the urge to get a tattoo — until now. Rodgers took to social media on Wednesday to post his new unique-looking tattoo, and Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe tried their best to decipher the meaning behind the art while sharing their opinions on the matter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Tmz Sports#The Green Bay Packers#The Hall Of Famer#Afc
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Tattoo News

On Wednesday afternoon, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some personal news to share with his followers on Instagram. He recently got his first-ever tattoo. Rodgers' tattoo is interesting to say the least. It has a third eye, two lions, an ocean and a whole lot more. "First tattoo. From the...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Aaron Rodgers shows off his mysterious new arm tattoo

Attention Green Bay Packers fans, astrologists and tattoo aficionados the world over: Aaron Rodgers has gotten some new ink. The four-time NFL MVP revealed his new design on his Instagram account on Wednesday. The tattoo, by Hungarian artist Balazs Bercsenyi, is exceptionally detailed and full of different astrological designs. "There's...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson, Ciara Photos

Russell Wilson and Ciara took some time to vacation together ahead of the nine-time Pro Bowler's debut season with the Denver Broncos. The couple were spotted on the waters of Lake Como. Doing everything from chilling on a boat to a little skincare. The NFL world reacted to the Russ-Ciara...
DENVER, CO
AllLions

One Defensive Free Agent Lions Need to Add

The Detroit Lions have plenty of youth in their defensive backs room. Amani Oruwariye, a breakout star last season at cornerback, is the oldest corner at 26 years old. The safety position is a little more experienced, with the likes of Tracy Walker and free-agent addition DeShon Elliott. Because of...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield trade makes Jimmy Garoppolo the next quarterback to move

The 2022 offseason involved not one but two quarterbacks who were waiting to be traded by teams that no longer want to keep them. With the Browns trading Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, that leaves 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the next quarterback to move. The situations have some similarities,...
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy