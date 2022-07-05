ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Pick-6: New Bills Star Von Miller Reveals Long-Term Plan

By Jarrett Bailey
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZOHF_0gVFcwod00

The Buffalo Bills made one of the biggest splashes of the off-season by signing future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Von Miller.

The 33-year-old Miller signed a six-year contract worth up to $120 million, including a signing bonus just over $18.5 million and roughly $51.4 million in guaranteed money. While Miller would be 40 if he were to make it to the end of his contract, he is confident that he can play the entire duration of the deal.

“This is a six-year deal, so I’m looking forward to playing the whole thing,” Miller told the Buffalo News. “I’m trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady’s done it. Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I’m just gonna take whatever God gives me.

“My intention is to play the whole thing out.”

The Bills heavily back-loaded Miller’s contract. His cap hit for the 2022 season is just $5.15 million. That number jumps to roughly $18.7 million in 2023, and $21.2 million in 2024. The contract has a potential opt out after the 2024 season.

Miller would have a cap hit of $30 million in 2027 at age 38. The Bills would all but certainly re-work the deal to save themselves money on the cap if they were to keep Miller around for all six years. But for now? Von Miller - who knows his way around Super Bowls from stints with the Broncos and Rams - wants to be in this for the long haul.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Baker Mayfield makes the Panthers an instant playoff team after Browns trade

The Carolina Panthers made a big trade with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday as they land Baker Mayfield. This franchise receives a nice upgrade at quarterback, as it’s hard to imagine Sam Darnold beating him out for the starting job. We’ll see how it all plays out, but the franchise should be happy with this move. We look at three reasons Baker Mayfield makes the Panthers an immediate playoff contender.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg died on his birthday Monday at the age of 82. Goldberg worked at ESPN for two decades as an NFL reporter and sports handicapper. He made appearances during ESPN segments on sports betting, such as picking NFL games and horse racing. He was a longtime media personality in Miami, where he served as a local radio and TV reporter.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson’s viral Baker Mayfield comments immediately go viral again after trade

After months of hinting at making a move for Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers finally pulled off the trade. They sent a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former top overall pick. The biggest loser in this trade is perhaps Robbie Anderson, the Panthers wide receiver who absolutely, positively did not want to team up with Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Von Miller
Person
Bruce Smith
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Tattoo News

On Wednesday afternoon, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some personal news to share with his followers on Instagram. He recently got his first-ever tattoo. Rodgers' tattoo is interesting to say the least. It has a third eye, two lions, an ocean and a whole lot more. "First tattoo. From the...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Star Cut On Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line this Wednesday, signing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman. In order to make room for him, they cut safety Brad Hawkins. Hawkins, 23, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May. Prior to joining the Falcons, Hawkins was a key contributor for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Buffalo News
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson, Ciara Photos

Russell Wilson and Ciara took some time to vacation together ahead of the nine-time Pro Bowler's debut season with the Denver Broncos. The couple were spotted on the waters of Lake Como. Doing everything from chilling on a boat to a little skincare. The NFL world reacted to the Russ-Ciara...
DENVER, CO
Fox News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas had Stage 2 CTE, family says

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas, who died last December at age 33, had CTE, his family said Tuesday. Boston University CTE Center researchers diagnosed the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a brain study through the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Thomas’ family released the findings of the study.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Cowboys Country

Cowboys & Cardinal: Emmitt Smith Son E.J. Has 'NFL Future'

E.J Smith, the son of legendary Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, had a handful of top programs recruit him coming out Jesuit school in Dallas in 2019. Big-time programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Michigan were just a few of many to offer the 6-0, 208-pound running back. Even his dad's alma mater, Florida, put its hat in the mix in hopes E.J would follow in his father's footsteps.
DALLAS, TX
BillsDigest

Von Miller: Would've Signed With Cowboys for Less Than Bills Contract

Von Miller wanted to sign with the Dallas Cowboys badly enough that he would've accepted less than the bid-winning Buffalo Bills did. According to Miller, the Cowboys offered him the same deal that they offered to Randy Gregory. Via The Athletic: "Outside linebacker Randy Gregory initially agreed to terms to return to the Cowboys in March, but then backed out, instead signing with the Broncos. Miller says Dallas then offered him the same contract they had negotiated with Gregory — a reported five-year, $70 million deal with two years guaranteed.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Demaryius Thomas' Brain Diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE

On December 9, 2021, Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Georgia home. The family believed the former Denver Broncos wide receiver suffered a seizure while taking a shower. On Tuesday, a team of doctors at Boston University announced through The New York Times that Thomas' brain revealed he suffered from Stage 2 CTE. CTE is a brain disease that stands for 'chronic traumatic encephalopathy' and it is believed to be caused by repeated blows to the head and is exacerbated by concussions.
NFL
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
654
Followers
564
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy