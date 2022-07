Until people learn, the hits will just keep on coming from Yellowstone National Park. In today’s episode of “lucky to be alive,” we’re straight back to Yellowstone, America’s first and one of its wildest national parks. Yellowstone’s thousands of bison are wildlife; wild animals with perhaps the purest wild heritage left on the continent. Yet park visitors continue to approach these 1-ton hulking herbivores as if they’re to be cuddled. They are not. Please don’t.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO