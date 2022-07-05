Bulls Gap man who stabbed uncle in the head during argument sentenced to probation

A Bulls Gap man who was arrested in February for stabbing his uncle in the head during an argument was sentenced to three years on supervised probation as part of a plea agreement.

James David Powell, 21, appeared before Judge John Dugger on June 24 in Hawkins County Criminal Court on June where he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault.

Powell, who had been in jail since his arrest on Feb. 3, was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder, a Class B felony punishable by 8-12 years.

The stabbing occurred on Feb. 1 at a residence on Main Street in Bulls Gap.

HCSO Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported that when he arrived at the residence he discovered the 49-year-old male victim had a fixed blade knife sticking from the back of his head.

By the time deputies arrived Powell had fled the scene.

The victim told HCSO Detective Joey Maddox that he and Powell had been arguing and that Powell pushed him, at which time they began fighting. After the fight was over the victim went outside.

The victim stated that he later came back to the door and felt something hit him in the back of the head.

A witness corroborated the victim’s account of the incident. While the victim was outside following the initial fight the witness and Powell also argued, during which time Powell turned over a cooler filled with drinks in the kitchen.

According to Maddox, the witness stated that after Powell dumped over the cooler he went outside, and the victim came in and they started to clean up the mess.

As the witness and the victim were cleaning up the items dumped out of the cooler, Powell came to the back door, “jumped up from outside”, and stabbed the victim in the back of the head/neck area, Maddox stated in his report.

Hawkins County EMS responded to the residence, and the victim was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

Other Hawkins County Criminal Court guilty pleas in June included:

Ace Moppin Rose, 40, of Kingsport, was sentenced to eight years with 30 percent release eligibility and $18,389 in fines and fees for possession of meth with intent to deliver, felony evading arrest, possession of Schedule I, II, IV, V, and VI narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Legend Drugs, driving in possession of meth, speeding, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Tosha Marie Helton, 26, of Morristown was sentenced to one year with 30 percent release eligibility and $3,777 in fines and fees which includes $500 in restitution for felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license 2nd offense, joyriding, simple assault, and vandalism under $1,000.

Wesley Todd Harless, 48, of Church Hill was sentenced to 180 days in jail, eight years on probation, and $7,299 in fines and fees for delivery of meth, simple possession of Schedule II narcotics, simple possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

Lolita Gay Burton, 49, of Rogersville, was sentenced to two years on probation and $2,277 in fines and fees including $1,397 for theft over $1,000.

Braylen Nicholas Smith, 26, of Rogersville, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, three years on probation, and $2,287 in fines and fees including $1,397 for burglary and theft over $1,000.

Christopher Dean Frazier Jr., 34, of Kingsport, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation and $632 in fines and fees in exchange for an Alford Plea to theft under $1,000.

Ashley Jacqueline Davenport, 33, of Greeneville, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation and $2,123 in fines and fees for simple possession of Schedule III narcotics.