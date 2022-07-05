ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 08:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Campbell; Charles Mix;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected through 9 am MDT, 10 am CDT, from the foot hills of the Black Hills through south central South Dakota. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 12:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 437 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BON HOMME CLAY LINCOLN MINNEHAHA MOODY TURNER UNION YANKTON
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
KEVN

More Storms This Evening and Very Hot By the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The storms across the Black Hills will continue for a few more hours, but by around 7pm, those storms will have clear out. More small storms are possible in Northeast Wyoming after sunset, but those will likely not be severe. Tomorrow we have a small chance of storms, but most of them will be short lived. Warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s for Rapid City. Saturday looks to be even hotter with highs in the triple digits for places to the south and east of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dewey; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT/945 AM MDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN POTTER...DEWEY AND SOUTHERN WALWORTH COUNTIES At 1017 AM CDT/917 AM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Swan Creek Rec Area, or 23 miles northwest of Gettysburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Potter, Dewey and southern Walworth Counties, including the following locations... Cheyenne River Reservation. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
DEWEY COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Salem, South Dakota picking up the pieces from storm damage (Audio)

SALEM, S.D. The newer part of the armory roof in Salem, South Dakota, is spread across the football field today. McCook County Emergency Manager Brad Stiefvater says it’s a secondary roof that had been built over the top of the original. He said Salem was the hardest hit community...
SALEM, SD
drgnews.com

Potter, Sully, Hyde counties hard hit by yesterday’s deracho in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Xcel Energy says 55,000 customers lost service when a long line of severe thunderstorms rolled across South Dakota. By Wednesday morning (July 6, 2022), 90% of power lost on Tuesday has been restored by more than 600 employees and contractors working in the field. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service office says the damaging winds, hail and flash flooding that moved through the region is know as a derecho. The storms toppled trees and power lines, blocked roads and caused structural damage in Potter, Sully, and Hyde counties. There was no confirmation of a tornado.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Huron cleanup continues after derecho storm

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cleanup efforts are still underway in Huron after the July 6 derecho storm left countless branches down, trees fallen and roadways flooded. Roadways near the James River remain underwater after more than three inches of rainfall during the storm on the afternoon of July 6.
HURON, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota’s July sobriety checkpoint locations announced

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced the list of sobriety checkpoints planned statewide for the month of July. The 15 sobriety checkpoints will be held in 14 different counties. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. July checkpoints are...
PIERRE, SD
voiceofmuscatine.com

South Dakota crops get some rain

South Dakota farmer Dave Ellens tells Brownfield the storms that moved through the state Tuesday brought much needed rainfall. “I won’t say the corn or bean crop was going backwards, but we were not by any means setting any records out here with the conditions we had,” Ellens said.
AGRICULTURE
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities warn of ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate in northeast South Dakota

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in northeast South Dakota are asking for the public to be on alert for a “dangerous” escaped inmate. Elijah Hardhart escaped police custody Thursday, according to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office. He ran from the Roberts County Courthouse in Sisseton around 9:30 a.m.
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Highway Patrol planning 15 sobriety checkpoints in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is planning over a dozen sobriety checkpoints this month as part of an effort to cut back on drunk driving. Highway Patrol troopers will conduct 15 sobriety checkpoints in 14 different counties, officials say. July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dakotanewsnow.com

Thousands still without power in South Dakota morning after derecho

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 4 p.m. Wednesday: Power has been restored to most, though thousands still remain without electricity a full day after a derecho struck eastern South Dakota. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, over 2,000 customers were still without power, mostly Xcel Energy customers in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What’s under the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not gold but it’s valuable in terms of streets and roads. The stuff under the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds is likely similar to what’s in the Knife River quarry near Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls. Knife River has offered Minnehaha County $65 million with several contingencies, or steps, for the fairgrounds property. The county commissioners heard the offer on July 5. The offer is preliminary and county officials indicated that it may not be considered in the near future.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Businesses damaged by storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong storms have been making their way across KELOLAND all day long. Strong winds are toppling trees and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. This latest round of storms also brought damaging hail. At Blue Nile Auto along West 10th Street...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Traffic blocked for miles on I-90 from semi after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A disabled semi-tractor trailer was clogging traffic for miles in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 near exit 383 late Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle was back on its wheels but traffic was nonetheless backed up. (Sara Hyser, KELO.com News, contributed this report.)
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man signs papers to buy home, sees yard pummeled by weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through the region Tuesday. Power outages have been a concern for many people, too. Lacey Figland of Sioux Falls had a massive branch in her front lawn Tuesday night. “Our power had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pine Ridge man sentenced for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced in a federal case involving the distribution and sale of methamphetamine across state lines. Thomas Prado, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in March. Last week, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and must pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing woman located safely

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Yankton are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. 50-year-old Stephanie Baysinger was last seen on July 5 around 10 a.m. in Yankton. Baysinger is approximately 180 pounds and 6 feet tall. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
YANKTON, SD

