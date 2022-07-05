Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dewey; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT/945 AM MDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN POTTER...DEWEY AND SOUTHERN WALWORTH COUNTIES At 1017 AM CDT/917 AM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Swan Creek Rec Area, or 23 miles northwest of Gettysburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Potter, Dewey and southern Walworth Counties, including the following locations... Cheyenne River Reservation. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

DEWEY COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO