Helicopter pilot's training pays off during high-risk Oregon mountain rescue

Portland summer is a sight to behold, offering blooming roses and warm river days. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to get out of town, consider trading the city for Oregon’s spacious high deserts. From the Painted Hills to the rural landscapes of Joseph, take a look at some of the best Oregon desert stays to visit this summer, all from Vrbo, which has more options if one of these doesn’t work for your travel plans.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO