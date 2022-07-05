Seahawks QB Drew Lock stays classy after getting ripped by U.S. Open on Twitter

Seahawks Twitter was in the news over the holiday weekend for doing what it does best: embarassing decent, normal Seahawks fans all over the world.

Responding to a tweet by the U.S. Open, one fan attempted to roast tennis by claiming it’s not a real sport, only to get dunked on by a Twitter intern who suggested he won’t enjoy watching Drew Lock play this year.

The conversation continued for some time, with Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf stopping in for an appearance at one point.

Yesterday Lock himself got into the game, but he kept it classy – wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July, especially the intern working for the U.S. Open.

A lot goes into playing quarterback well at this level and Lock still has work to do. At least he seems to be able to let the negative attention that comes with the job roll off his back.