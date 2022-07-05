ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Delicious Sauce You Never Thought To Add To Waffles

By Rachael Grow
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's nothing quite like waking up to the smell of freshly-made waffles wafting through the air and taking that first crispy bite. The best part is that there are endless ways to enjoy your waffles, whether you're mixing chocolate into the batter or topping them with loads of healthy fruits. True...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

33% Of Americans Said This Is The Best Brand Of Mac & Cheese

While Canada outdoes America in its mac & cheese consumption by a respectable 55%, the warm and cheesy comfort food is still a dinner time staple in the States. For instance, the Macaroni and Cheese festival, where ticket-buyers are entitled to unlimited mac & cheese tastings, is celebrated in four different locations across California and New Mexico. ​​And New York-based ice cream company Van Leeuwen even released an exclusive Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream flavor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating World Chocolate Day With A Comeback Flavor

World Chocolate Day is just around the corner, and we know the perfect way to celebrate: chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate. To commemorate this special day of the year, why not spend July 7 whipping up a dessert recipe that's perfect for chocolate lovers? Whether you opt for a scrumptious batch of chocolate chip cookies, a classic chocolate cake, an easy two-ingredient chocolate mousse, or all of the above, you really can't go wrong. After all, there's no such thing as too much chocolate — right? While there are plenty of myths about chocolate you can stop believing, Science Focus notes that this sweet snack is known to possess small amounts of "mood-lifting chemicals," like phenylethylamine and an amino acid called tryptophan. Tryptophan plays a role in the production of serotonin, which contributes to increased happiness levels.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Trisha Yearwood Uses In Cheesy Quiche

What kind of Trisha Yearwood fan are you? Do you love her for her voice and long and successful career in country music? Have you followed her since "She's In Love with the Boy,” the hit single that vaulted Yearwood into the national spotlight (per American Songwriter)? Perhaps you appreciate her because she was somewhat of a "late bloomer” in the kitchen while she was holding down a job, taking college classes, and living on her own in Nashville, all while missing her mother's potato salad. Do you have her cookbooks and watch her long-running cooking show on the Food Network?
RECIPES
ComicBook

Pizza Hut Has Brought Back Iconic The Edge Pizza Again

Nostalgia for the 1990s continues to be strong. We've seen it in fashion, in music, in entertainment, and even in food as over the past year various brands have brought back beloved favorites from the best decade either as limited-time offerings or on a permanent basis. And Pizza Hut is doing it again as well by bringing back the iconic The Edge pizza again this summer for a limited time.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Food#Waffles#Food Drink#Mennonite#French
Mashed

Trader Joe's New Product Reminds Fans Of A Taco Bell Menu Item

Taco Bell gave its loyal fans something to celebrate earlier this summer when it announced that it was bringing back its beloved Mexican Pizza. Described on the chain's website as a mixture of seasoned beef and refried beans layered between two crispy tortillas and topped with cheese, tomatoes, and "Mexican pizza sauce," the drive-thru delicacy made its triumphant return on May 19 following a pandemic-induced absence that customers mourned for the better part of the last two years.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What The M&M's Name Really Means

They come in pouches, or they come in tubes, but in the end, they're still little round drops of chocolate in a colorful candy coating. M&M's have been around for years, from the early 1940s as exclusive chocolate rations to US soldiers fighting overseas famed for their portability and melt-resistant coating (via History) all the way to that one Christmas commercial from 1996 (via YouTube) that still comes around every holiday. To say they've made a contribution to the candy-loving culture of America would be an understatement. In 2020 alone, according to NJ Spotlight, 400 million M&M's are produced each day — a boggling number even for the most die-hard chocoholic. October 13th has even been designated "M&M's Day" to celebrate these colorful little bundles of chocolate and their fame all over the nation, per National Today.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Cooking Rule Curtis Stone Says Everyone Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. There are plenty of great TV chefs, but Curtis Stone is somewhat unique in that he brings an Australian background to his work. Though famous for his Australian heritage, the Melbourne native did not rise to fame "Down Under." Stone technically launched his career at 18 years old in the kitchen of the Savoy Hotel in Melbourne (via Fine Dining Lovers), but his star really began its ascent when he moved to the U.K. to work under his childhood hero, famed chef Marco Pierre White, at Cafe Royale and Mirabelle. Stone was eventually promoted to head chef at White's London restaurant Quo Vadis, per Food Network.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Allrecipes’ Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Is Easy and Convenient

As I searched for pulled pork recipes to pit against each other, this one caught my eye. With literally thousands of ratings that average out to 4.5 stars, I figured it had to be good. Plus, it uses everyone’s favorite small appliance for convenient cooking: the slow cooker. Add...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Five Cheese Baked Macaroni and Cheese [Vegan]

1 pound elbow macaroni, prepared according to package instructions. 10 ounces extra firm tofu, drained, pressed and crumbled. Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor and pulse to combine until walnut pieces have been ground into a powder. To Make the Mac and Cheese:. Preheat oven to 350°F....
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Plum–Black Pepper Yogurt Semifreddo

Juicy plums and warm black pepper create the final component in this scoopable dessert: a fruity ribbon (with just the slightest kick) that swirls through the creamy semifreddo. This version of semifreddo comes together like a no-churn ice cream, using yogurt or labneh (instead of eggs) as a base. Beating heavy cream to stiff peaks and gently folding it in makes the mixture light and scoopable.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Tray Rule In-N-Out Employees Must Follow

In-N-Out Burger might be famous for its "animal-style" fries, but the restaurant chain doesn't actually prefer things messy. In fact, a Reddit AMA reveals that the corporation and its franchisees impose a set of employee standards to ensure consistency and quality for diners. Among those rules are that cooks won't...
RESTAURANTS
Parade

18 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes to Make for a 4th of July or Labor Day Cookout!

Hooray, it's cookout season! There's no doubt that over the next few months you will be hosting (or attending) several cookouts and BBQs, starting with the 4th of July, all the way through Labor Day. And after a year of no parties, summer party season is bound to be in full swing, which means a lot of cookout dishes are needed.
RECIPES
Mashed

The New McDonald's McFlurry Flavor Is The Ultimate Dessert Mash-Up

When it comes to the realm of fast food ice cream, McDonald's probably isn't the first name to come to mind. While the restaurant may be more famous for its tasty burgers and Happy Meals, the fast food giant's McFlurry has undoubtedly joined the ranks of Sonic's Blast and Dairy Queen's Blizzard as a member of summer's sweet hall of fame.
RESTAURANTS
thepioneerwoman.com

Tamale Pie

Heat up the oven! It's time for a family meal idea guaranteed to please everyone at the table: tamale pie. It's Tex-Mex comfort food at its finest, because nothing is more comforting than ground beef and cheese freshly baked in a warm, savory pie. But we've added a secret ingredient into the mix. "Corn muffin mix is the secret to this scrumptious shortcut pie!" Ree Drummond says. And then, it's so easy to make: Throw everything together in a cast-iron skillet and cook it until the cornbread topping is golden brown, and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Yum!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Cheesecake Factory's Newest Flavor Is Far From Its Traditional Recipe

While The Cheesecake Factory may be known for a lot of things, it is perhaps most renowned for its ridiculously large menu. Many people may have speculated as to why the menu is so big and there are a few theories floating around. The authors of "Talk Triggers," Jay Baer and Daniel Lemin theorized that The Cheesecake Factory menu is just that, a talk trigger to spur interesting customer conversations (via Insider).
RESTAURANTS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Super Easy Monkey Bread Recipe

Monkey bread is easy to make and one of the most heavenly things to eat! Follow these simple instructions with common ingredients to make monkey bread that the entire family will love. The cinnamon goodness will melt in your mouth. The only downside is there won’t be leftovers. Easy...
RECIPES
Mashed

You've Been Buying The Wrong Nut Butter At Trader Joe's

The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is an American creation and for that reason, Americans are among the most savvy in the world when it comes to appreciating the finer qualities of a good nut butter. While opinions might vary from one person to the next on the ideal legume or nut to use and how thoroughly to grind them, the salty flavor plus buttery texture of nut butters keeps them a staple in the United States.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

137K+
Followers
35K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy