The Delicious Sauce You Never Thought To Add To Waffles

They come in pouches, or they come in tubes, but in the end, they're still little round drops of chocolate in a colorful candy coating. M&M's have been around for years, from the early 1940s as exclusive chocolate rations to US soldiers fighting overseas famed for their portability and melt-resistant coating (via History) all the way to that one Christmas commercial from 1996 (via YouTube) that still comes around every holiday. To say they've made a contribution to the candy-loving culture of America would be an understatement. In 2020 alone, according to NJ Spotlight, 400 million M&M's are produced each day — a boggling number even for the most die-hard chocoholic. October 13th has even been designated "M&M's Day" to celebrate these colorful little bundles of chocolate and their fame all over the nation, per National Today.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO