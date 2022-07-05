ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Driver fled police charged with drug possession

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested and charged a man with drug possession after they said he fleed from troopers in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on July 1 around 3:00 a.m. troopers tried to do a traffic stop on a Cadillac for violations in Hazle Township.

ATV rider called ‘reckless’ after fleeing police

Troopers stated the driver failed to stop and fleed from police at a high-speed rate on State Route 424 all the way to State Route 93.

Police say spike strips were deployed causing the chase to end by the railroad tracks on Main Street in Weatherly Borough.

The driver, Bruce Klem, 38, of Freeland, was arrested. He has been charged with fleeing and eluding, DUI reckless endangerment, possession of drugs, and other charges.

Klem was transpotred to Luzerne County Jail on $100,000 bail.

