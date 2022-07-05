Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Veterinary Clinic

All counties in the Raccoon Valley Radio listening see a jump in COVID-19 cases from the month of May to June. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 28,189 total positive tests, for an increase of 858 cases in June which is over 300 more than May and added two new deaths for a total of 145. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 73 new positive tests in June, 33 more than May, with 2,705 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Greene County has 1,922 total positive cases, for an increase of 41 cases in June compared to an increase of 15 cases in May, with a total of 21 deaths. Adair County has 1,612 total positive cases, for an increase of 21 cases in June, compared to four new cases in May and a total of 51 deaths.

