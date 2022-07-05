ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Veterinary Clinic

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe discuss pet safety during...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Healthy and Homemade Cook For One or Two Registration Open

Guthrie County Extension and Outreach is continuing a program with the last session coming up soon.“Healthy and Homemade: Cook For One or Two,” is a program that works with people to find the best ways to use time, save money and resources to prepare nutritious food for one or two. Extension office staff will teach participants strategies to make the most out of cooking for a small family.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Casey Fire Department Competitive Fundraiser Friday

A Guthrie County fire department is having a competitive fundraiser that is coming up soon. The Casey Fire Department will have a bag tournament fundraiser on Main Street near the community building on Friday. Registration will begin at 6pm and the first toss will begin at 6:30pm. The cost is...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Fire Department Fundraiser Is Tomorrow

There will be an opportunity to get good food while supporting a worthy cause tomorrow in Perry. From 5:30-7 p.m. the Perry Firefighters Association will be hosting a grab and go meal at 908 Willis Avenue in Perry. Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicle, drive through and pick up their order before driving on.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Farm Bureau to Sponsor Kids Pedal Pull at County Fair

The Greene County Farm Bureau is encouraging youngsters to participate in a traditional event at next week’s Greene County Fair. The Farm Bureau will host its annual Pedal Pull Contest on Saturday, July 16th at 12:30pm in the tent building on the Greene County Fairgrounds in Jefferson. Those who are 4-12 years old can participate and there will be age divisions. Everyone will receive a gift certificate to the Twiins Shoppe for a free ice cream cone. The winners of the age divisions will also get a gift certificate to Breadeaux Pizza for a free small personal pizza.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Fair Set-Up Day is Sunday

The 2022 Greene County Fair is next week and that means the fairgrounds in Jefferson needs some tidying up. Greene County ISU Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway reminds all 4-H clubs that clean-up/set-up day is this Sunday and each club has a specific responsibility. “Make sure you bring...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Meet the 2022 Greene County Fair Queen Candidates

With the Greene County Fair coming up, the queen contest has a new slate of ladies vying for the crown. Hannah Curtis is a Greene County High School graduate and is currently a sophomore at Simpson College, where she is double majoring in English and history. While in high school she was active in 4-H, National Honor Society, Student Council, Interact Club, band, choir, cross country and track. At Simpson College, Curtis is the director of administration for the Delta, Delta, Delta sorority and plans to do an undergraduate assistantship at Smith Chapel. Hannah is the daughter of Kent and Danille Curtis.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Minburn Bike Trail restaurant may be forced to close

MINBURN, Iowa — A popular restaurant on the bike trail in Minburn may have to shut its doors. The Nineteen14 restaurant is in a lease dispute with the city. The city wants to sell the historic depot building and that's setting up a city vs restaurant battle. “It would...
MINBURN, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

COVID-19 Cases Rise All Around Raccoon Valley Radio Listening Area In June

All counties in the Raccoon Valley Radio listening see a jump in COVID-19 cases from the month of May to June. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 28,189 total positive tests, for an increase of 858 cases in June which is over 300 more than May and added two new deaths for a total of 145. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 73 new positive tests in June, 33 more than May, with 2,705 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Greene County has 1,922 total positive cases, for an increase of 41 cases in June compared to an increase of 15 cases in May, with a total of 21 deaths. Adair County has 1,612 total positive cases, for an increase of 21 cases in June, compared to four new cases in May and a total of 51 deaths.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Chamber Of Commerce Announces Funds Raised Through Bucket Brigade

The last of the fundraising for the Perry Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Drive took place during the Fourth of July parade in the form of the Bucket Brigade. The Perry High School Junior Class was in the Fourth of July parade Monday to help raise funds for their 2023 after prom as well as next year’s fireworks drive. The funds were split 50/50 with $713.26 going to the Chamber and Junior Class of 2024.
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adair County Fair Clean Up Approaching

The Adair County Fair is coming up in mid July and the extension office needs help to spruce up the fairgrounds. Youth Coordinator Valerie Jaelrhing says that the work day at the county fair grounds will be in the afternoon on Sunday, July 10th. She says the county fair board needs all hands on deck.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Early Registration for Adel Chamber Sweet Corn 5K

The 2022 Adel Sweet Corn Festival 5K will take place later this year, and now is the time to register before the prices increase. Registration is currently available for $25 until July 17th before the price increases. Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Director Deb Bengtson says the run begins at 8 a.m. on August 13th and people can sign up now. Bengtson tells Raccoon Valley Radio with the run beginning early in the morning you can have time to enjoy other activities at the 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 7, 2022

Randi Pruitt, Urbandale, was slowing down for a vehicle in front of her that had signed to make a turn. Alex Veach, Dallas Center, was traveling behind Ms. Pruitt and did not see that she had slowed. He tried to avoid a collision, but was unable to avoid the collision. No injuries were reported. Damage to Ms. Pruitt’s vehicle was estimated at $3500. Damage to Mr. Veach’s vehicle was estimated at $5000. Mr. Veach was cited for Violation Of Conditions Of Restricted License and Failure To Stop In Assured Clear Distance.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Landus Cooperative Closes Beef Feed Mill in Jefferson

A farmer-owned cooperative recently pulled up stakes in a facility in Jefferson. Landus Cooperative closed its beef feed mill in Jefferson. The company took over the former soy flakes manufacturing plant and opened the feed mill in 2018. CEO Matt Carstens explains why they chose to close the building. “It...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Register Kids Now for Greene County and Paton-Churdan Schools

Parents and guardians can register their children now for the upcoming school year at Greene County and Paton-Churdan School Districts. New students to enter the Greene County School District must use the online registration process by completing an application and once approved, families will receive an Infinite Campus login information. Those families can also fill out paperwork for free and reduced lunch. School fees will need to be paid for the upcoming school year after July 31st and before the school year begins on August 23rd.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Mother Nature Doesn’t Stop Perry Fourth Of July Celebration

Mother Nature tried everything to deter the Perry Fourth of July celebration but was unsuccessful on Monday. Scorching hot temperatures mixed with a heat advisory and storms in the morning threatened the Fourth of July celebration in Perry but residents still came out for the parade in the morning, albeit an hour later than planned, and residents came out in droves to Pattee Park afterward. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says it was a good turnout for the parade.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Wildlife Nature Series Coming To Voas Nature Area Soon

The Wildlife Nature Series with the Dallas County Conservation Board will soon begin at the Voas Nature Area in Minburn. Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilchrist says the series will be put on by Naturalist Erica Northwick and she will focus on multiple animals throughout the summer. Gilchrist talks about the first program on July 12th and 16th.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

