Click here to read the full article. Warm summer sunshine, gorgeous nature scenes, and spending time with your best mom-friend — what could be better? Priyanka Chopra seems to agree, as she recently went hiking with her 5-month-old baby Malti Marie, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas, and her best friend, Tamanna Dutt. Chopra posted a rare new photo of Malti from the hike, and the Citadel star is absolutely glowing while holding her daughter. The picture is stunning. Chopra and Dutt are sitting on a fallen tree, wearing sunglasses, casual clothes, and comfortable shoes for the hike. Dutt’s son,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 MINUTES AGO