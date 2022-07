One day back in 1955 a not-so-little venue opened for the first time that would only stay standing for 44 years. In those few decades, the Lansing Civic Center was one of the hottest places in Mid-Michigan where we could see our favorite rock acts and familes could go to special events...and even circuses. It may have been intended as a convention center, but its popularity for great shows overshadowed that aspect and became known as an awesome concert venue.

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO