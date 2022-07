Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton could very well find himself out east if one NBA team has its way. The Indiana Pacers are seriously considering giving him an offer sheet. They're also interested in negotiating a sign-and-trade with the Phoenix Suns for Ayton, potentially involving Myles Turner to be his replacement at center. But holding everything up is the Suns' negotiations for Kevin Durant. ... Ayton may have to move on and do his own deal.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO