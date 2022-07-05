Derek Chauvin's sentencing on federal charges set for Thursday

Derek Chauvin to be sentenced in federal court Thursday 00:24

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A federal judge has scheduled Derek Chauvin's sentencing for later this week on civil rights violations in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin will be sentenced at 2 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul in the U.S. District Court.

Last December, Chauvin signed a plea agreement and changed his plea to guilty, admitting that he willfully deprived Floyd of his constitutional rights during the fatal May 2020 arrest.

As part of the plea agreement, Chauvin admitted that he "knew what he was doing was wrong" when he continued force on Floyd even after he stopped talking and breathing, according to the court document. He also admitted to failing to render medical aid to Floyd as he is trained and required to do.

Chauvin will also have to pay restitution. The amount has yet to be determined. He will never be able to work as a law enforcement officer again, according to the plea agreement. He'll also need to disclose all of his assets.

Prosecutors said they are asking for a 300-month sentence -- 25 years -- to be served concurrently with Chauvin's state sentence. Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years.

The other former officers involved in the case - J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao - were found guilty in February of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. During closing arguments, prosecutors said the three ex-officers violated their training and chose to "do nothing" while Chauvin slowly killed Floyd.

The sentencing date of the three officers has not yet been set in the federal trial.

Meanwhile, a state trial is set for January 2023 for Kueng and Thao. Lane pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in Floyd's murder in the state trial, and agreed to a three-year sentence.