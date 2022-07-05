ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Derek Chauvin's sentencing on federal charges set for Thursday

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQf6w_0gVFYeEx00

Derek Chauvin to be sentenced in federal court Thursday 00:24

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A federal judge has scheduled Derek Chauvin's sentencing for later this week on civil rights violations in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin will be sentenced at 2 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul in the U.S. District Court.

Last December, Chauvin signed a plea agreement and changed his plea to guilty, admitting that he willfully deprived Floyd of his constitutional rights during the fatal May 2020 arrest.

As part of the plea agreement, Chauvin admitted that he "knew what he was doing was wrong" when he continued force on Floyd even after he stopped talking and breathing, according to the court document. He also admitted to failing to render medical aid to Floyd as he is trained and required to do.

Chauvin will also have to pay restitution. The amount has yet to be determined. He will never be able to work as a law enforcement officer again, according to the plea agreement. He'll also need to disclose all of his assets.

Prosecutors said they are asking for a 300-month sentence -- 25 years -- to be served concurrently with Chauvin's state sentence. Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years.

The other former officers involved in the case - J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao - were found guilty in February of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. During closing arguments, prosecutors said the three ex-officers violated their training and chose to "do nothing" while Chauvin slowly killed Floyd.

The sentencing date of the three officers has not yet been set in the federal trial.

Meanwhile, a state trial is set for January 2023 for Kueng and Thao. Lane pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in Floyd's murder in the state trial, and agreed to a three-year sentence.

Comments / 330

Dee George
2d ago

Did anyone say leave him alone when he had his knee on this man's neck and didn't care who told him he was hurting him? Did anyone say leave him alone when people feel and still feel like because he had a criminal record it was ok for this man to die? Nah its not leave him alone...CHARGE HIM!! and to this day he has no remorse for what he did...Leave him alone...How bout leave us alone...

Reply(14)
76
Pitt Bull
2d ago

He is getting exactly what he deserves and i personally hope that he receives more than 25 years in prison his actions was not call for not at all 🗝️🎯🎯

Reply(22)
83
no excuses please
2d ago

hi derek I believe you knew what you was doing and had no compassion you felt entitled and privileged never once did it look as though you feared for your life while you was taking his

Reply(2)
57
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Derek Chauvin: 5 Things To Know About Officer Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison For Civil Rights Violations

Derek Chauvin, 46, will now serve 21 years, or 245 months, in prison for violating the civil rights of George Floyd, who gasped for air under Derek’s knee for 9 minutes before dying in a shocking May 2020 incident. He will also have five years of supervised released, per CNN. Derek pleaded guilty back in December 2021 to federal civil rights charges, as part of an agreement proposed by prosecutors in the case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Derek Chauvin could be sentenced to 25 years in prison for violating George Floyd's rights as prosecutors say he was 'cold-blooded' in kneeling on the black man's neck

Federal prosecutors asked a judge on Wednesday to sentence a former Minneapolis officer to 25 years for violating the rights of George Floyd, saying Derek Chauvin's actions were cold-blooded and needless as he knelt on the black man's neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. In a motion filed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rolling out

This is how inmates sent off Bill Cosby when he left jail

Bill Cosby, 84, was filmed by his publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt talking about being freed from prison a year ago. A video of their conversation was shared on the pair’s Instagram accounts on June 30, and showed them chatting as Wyatt drove Cosby home. The clip, believed to have been shot by Wyatt a year ago, showed Cosby describing the moment he was told he was to be a “free man”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
papermag.com

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence for murder, which will also be followed by 5 additional years of supervised release. However, Chauvin will also receive credit for time already served, meaning this second sentence will be an additional 20 years and five months.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Paul
rolling out

R. Kelly’s victims lash out as he’s sentenced to long bid

R. Kelly, who is both one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time and also a serial sexual abuser, has been sentenced by a New York County judge. At 54, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been given a 30-year bid in prison, which will pretty much will leave him imprisoned for the remainder of his most productive and creative years, and he hasn’t even gotten to his state trial in Chicago yet.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOXBusiness

Colorado funeral home owner pleads guilty to selling body parts without families' consent

A former Colorado funeral home owner pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding families by selling body parts of the deceased without the consent of their relatives. Megan Hess ran the Sunset Mesa funeral home and a human body parts business called Donor Services from the same building. She admitted in federal court on Tuesday to defrauding at least a dozen families who wished for their loved ones to be cremated. Court records show her body dealer firm harvested heads, spines, legs and arms, and then sold them – mostly for surgical and educational purposes.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

In reversal, prosecutors say R. Kelly off suicide watch

NEW YORK (AP) - R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer's sentencing in a federal sex abuse case, prosecutors said in court papers filed on Tuesday. The filing came in response to a claim last week by Kelly's attorneys that the 55-year-old Kelly was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment last week after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually exploit women and girls. Initially, prosecutors said the measure was needed for Kelly's "own safety" following a psychological examination. They reversed themselves on Tuesday, saying prison officials took him off suicide watch based on a follow-up "clinical assessment." The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter was found guilty last year of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal his conviction.
BROOKLYN, NY
BBC

Prison killer accepts he will never be freed

A jailed killer has accepted he will never be released from prison after he admitted murdering another inmate. James O'Rourke choked 30-year-old Dean Ramsey to death in what a judge described as a "brutal execution". The 52-year-old, who was jailed for life in 1992, was sentenced to another 23 years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Derek Chauvin faces federal prison sentence over George Floyd killing: CBS News Flash July 7, 2022

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced to 20 to 25 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. The U.S. now has more than 600 monkeypox cases, as the World Health Organization plans to reassess whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency. And after a COVID-19 hiatus, Spain’s famous running of the bulls is set to return to the streets of Pamplona.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy