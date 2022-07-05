ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 CTE when he died

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGvKH_0gVFYbam00

What Tatum and Brown need to improve on this offseason 00:37

BOSTON -- The late Demaryius Thomas was posthumously diagnosed with CTE -- chronic traumatic encephalopathy -- by doctors from Boston University, the New York Times reported Tuesday .

The former NFL receiver did not die as a result of the Stage 2 CTE, though, as he also suffered seizures, stemming from a 2019 car crash. His cause of death has still not been officially determined after nearly seven months, though "doctors in Boston said he most likely died after a seizure," according to the report. Dr. Ann McKee, the renowned neurologist and neuropathologist who is the director at BU's CTE Center, studied Thomas' brain.

Thomas played 10 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Denver Broncos, where he made four Pro Bowls and twice made Second Team All-Pro honors, while also winning a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning. He spent part of one season with the Houston Texans and had a training camp stint with the New England Patriots in 2019, before playing his final season with the New York Jets.

He ranks 49th all time in NFL history in receptions, 54th in receiving yards, and is tied for 72nd in touchdown receptions.

Thomas' parents said that he suffered from erratic behavior and paranoia in his final years, despite an effort to stay in playing shape and perhaps play another season in 2020. Katina Smith -- Thomas' mother -- told the Times that Thomas had to leave the celebratory Super Bowl parties after he and the Broncos won a championship in February 2016 because he didn't "feel too good."

"He spent a lot of money on his body and look what happened, you know?" Bobby Thomas  -- his father -- told the Times. "I didn't know that he was that bad off."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

Demaryius Thomas' parents are sharing more details about his death. Seven months after the NFL star was found unresponsive in his Roswell, Ga. home, his parents, Bobby Thomas and Katina Stuckey Smith, revealed that his death was caused by cardiac arrest from a seizure disorder. "Cardiac arrest, you know, is...
ROSWELL, GA
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Health
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Stadium Is Currently On Fire

Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, was on fire this Tuesday afternoon. Photos of black smoke coming out of the venue surfaced on social media. Per Ellie Hall of BuzzFeed News, firefighters had to use saws to enter the stadium. Once they got that job done, they were able to carry the hose inside.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Staff News

There's no denying that Deion Sanders has been finding incredible success in turning Jackson State into a rising power in college football. But his ability to recruit staffers might be just as impressive as his ability to recruit players. This week Jackson State hired Maurice Sims from the Georgia Bulldogs....
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Panthers Wideout Has 2-Word Message For Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers made headlines this Wednesday, acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. A few hours after this trade was announced, Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the move. Rambo, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and Miami, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Thomas
Person
Peyton Manning
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg died on his birthday Monday at the age of 82. Goldberg worked at ESPN for two decades as an NFL reporter and sports handicapper. He made appearances during ESPN segments on sports betting, such as picking NFL games and horse racing. He was a longtime media personality in Miami, where he served as a local radio and TV reporter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cte#American Football#The New York Times#Bu S Cte Center#The New England Patriots#The New York Jets#54th
The Spun

Look: Laura Rutledge Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Trade

Safe to say ESPN "NFL Live" host Laura Rutledge will be looking forward to Week 1 after Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was traded to the Panthers Wednesday. After learning that Carolina would be hosting Cleveland in its season-opener, Rutledge had her eyes on a motivated Baker. Tweeting, "When Baker has...
CAROLINA, AL
Fox News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas had Stage 2 CTE, family says

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas, who died last December at age 33, had CTE, his family said Tuesday. Boston University CTE Center researchers diagnosed the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a brain study through the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Thomas’ family released the findings of the study.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Boston University
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Seahawks' Announcement

On Tuesday afternoon, Jody Allen, Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust issued a strong statement. In the statement, she made it clear that she won't be selling either team any time soon. "As we've stated before, neither of the team is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening," the statement read.
SEATTLE, WA
Cowboys Country

Dionte Does Dallas? Cowboys & Steelers ‘Firework’ Trade Suggested

Despite playing in different conferences, the rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers is still among the most storied in NFL history. The teams have met in the Super Bowl three times, with Pittsburgh winning two championship showdowns. From former Pittsburgh safety Glen Edwards to ex-Dallas cornerback Larry Brown, the Cowboys and Steelers have provided some great theater throughout the years.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Smaller workload for Steelers Najee Harris

We can all agree about how great of a player Najee Harris was for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. You can sum up that Harris was a workhorse last season, as he hardly ever left the field. Harris leads the league in offensive touches and snaps just as a rookie. As we’re just a few months away from the start of the season and heading into year two, Harris and the Steelers will potentially lower this number.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Former NFL player Demaryius Thomas posthumously diagnosed with CTE

Doctors confirmed that former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was found died in his home in December, had been suffering from stage 2 CTE. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, is associated with symptoms including paranoia and depression. Doctors are Boston University's CTE Centre diagnosed Mr Thomas's condition posthumously. The cause and manner of Mr Thomas's death have not been released by the county's medical examiner. He was 33 years old when he died. Mr Thomas's mother, Katina Smith, said in a statement that she suspected he may have been suffering from CTE in the final months of his...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy