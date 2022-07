The Lone Mountain Band will perform 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 15, at The Grille at the Sun City Country Club, 9433 N. 107th Ave.

In addition to the live music, there will be dinner, dancing and cold beverages.

Band members include Tom Boyer, Fred Rothert, Randy Ferguson, Denny Sarver, Larry Regen and Jerry Dunaway.

Reservations needed; call 623-933-1353.