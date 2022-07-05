ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

COVID nursing home deaths claim is campaign trail mainstay

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urjMB_0gVFYOJR00

Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, has made a campaign staple out of the allegation that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's policy of readmitting COVID-19 patients from hospitals to nursing homes caused thousands of deaths — a baseless claim for which no investigator or researcher has provided any evidence.

In fact, layers of inspections by researchers have pointed to entirely something different — nursing home employees ushering in the virus every day — while investigators found administrators flouting staffing requirements or infection-control procedures.

Further, no Pennsylvania nursing home has leveled any such claim like Mastriano's, and a national nursing home trade association has agreed with the findings of researchers who say the spread of the virus in nursing homes directly correlated to community spread.

Regardless, Mastriano has repeated the unfounded claim in front of friendly audiences, weaponizing COVID-19 in an effort to hurt Democrats in one of the nation’s most important governor’s races in this midterm election cycle.

Mastriano, a state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel who won the Republican nomination while trafficking in conspiracy theories, seemingly came out of nowhere to become a rising force in right-wing politics primarily by leading anti-shutdown rallies in the pandemic's early days.

Opposition to the shutdowns and mask and vaccine mandates are a central plank in Mastriano’s campaign.

It is also a key line of attack for Mastriano against Democrats, including the party's gubernatorial nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office helped defend Wolf's pandemic policies against court challenges.

In the past two years, new research has piled up on how COVID-19 penetrated nursing homes.

The virus was largely introduced by asymptomatic workers in areas where the virus was heavily transmitted, researchers say.

“Our research has been pretty definitive that the most important factor in determining whether there’s an outbreak in the building is community prevalence, by far,” said Vincent Mor, a professor of health services, policy and practice at Brown University. “Nothing else comes close.”

David Grabowski, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School, echoed that, saying, “I pretty strongly feel that staff were the dominant pathway to COVID entering these buildings.”

In the early days of the pandemic, nursing homes lacked the trained staff, testing supplies and personal protective equipment that could have helped them slow the spread, researchers say.

Nursing home administrators did not know if staff members were asymptomatic. But, they knew that staff had to handle residents returning from hospitals according to infection-control protocols, said R. Tamara Konetzka, a professor of health economics and health services research at the University of Chicago.

In addition, the number of employees coming and going every day from nursing homes — hundreds daily at some facilities — dwarfed the number of readmitted hospital patients, which may have been no more than a handful at each facility in the pandemic's first months, Konetzka and other researchers said.

Some of Konetzka’s research included using cell phone data to track the movements of workers to compare it to the location of outbreaks.

Still, the unproven theory about hospital readmissions came up prominently in Mastriano's May 17 primary victory speech.

Mastriano made it his prime example that Democrats are “extreme” — an attempt to counter criticism, including from some in his own party, that he is too extreme to win the fall general election.

“Only a Democrat could get away with failed policies, sending the sick into the homes killing thousands and get away with it,” Mastriano said.

Mastriano went on, saying, “they’re the ones that sent the sick back into the homes. Their policies, Democrat policies, and killed so many. That’s extreme.”

Wolf's office shot back, saying Mastriano's claims are “patently false.”

Mastriano, Wolf's office said, is a “science denier” who “put lives in danger throughout the pandemic by openly downplaying the crisis and opposing vaccines and other mitigation efforts.”

Mastriano has seized on a couple aspects of Pennsylvania's handling of the pandemic.

One, Pennsylvania has reported more nursing home COVID-19 deaths than any other state, according to federal data — although researchers have raised questions about whether states counted COVID-19 deaths the same way and Pennsylvania has a disproportionately large nursing home population.

Two, Wolf's administration — like those of several other Democratic governors in hard-hit states — issued orders requiring nursing homes to continue accepting residents returning from hospitals to guard against overwhelmed hospitals.

Last week, Mastriano posted a meme on social media that accuses Wolf and other governors whose administrations issued a similar order of “premeditated murder” — another baseless claim.

Wolf's administration argued that the order also required nursing homes to be able to protect other residents and that it worked with nursing homes that had concerns, it said.

In any case, readmissions were routine in every state and nursing homes were given guidance early on by the federal government and trade associations on how to handle hospital readmissions.

That's because, in every state, hospitals had to off-load recovering patients to ensure they had beds for incoming patients, researchers say.

A Department of Justice inquiry begun in 2020 into those orders — during the final stretch of the presidential campaign under former President Donald Trump — ended quietly under President Joe Biden last summer.

Researchers pointed out that states that got hit by the pandemic after Pennsylvania were still unable to protect their nursing home populations, even though they’d had more warning and didn't have a policy of ordering nursing homes to accept readmissions.

COVID-19's spread in nursing homes “was much a bigger problem than any policy could have caused,” Konetzka said.

———

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/timelywriter.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Reuters

Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in U.S. women-study

July 6 (Reuters) - More than half of U.S. women who received a uterus through a transplant went on to have successful pregnancies, a new study shows. Between 2016 and 2021, 33 women received uterus transplants in the United States and so far 19 of them, or 58%, have delivered a total of 21 babies, researchers reported on Wednesday in JAMA Surgery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

Work at a school or nonprofit? You could erase student loans

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published July 6, 2022, about a program that forgives student loan debt for public service workers, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the program cancels federal student loan debt after 10 years of public interest work, or 120 payments. The story should have said that borrowers can have the remainder of their loans erased after making 10 years of monthly payments while doing public interest work, or making 120 monthly payments over any time span while doing public interest work.
COLLEGES
TIME

Doctors in Anti-Abortion States Now Have No Idea When They're Allowed to Save a Pregnant Person's Life

One of the first patients emergency medicine physician Dr. Taylor Nichols ever treated on his own was a woman who had an ectopic pregnancy—a dangerous condition in which a fertilized egg grows outside the uterus, potentially causing life-threatening bleeding if it ruptures the organ in which it’s growing. She came into the hospital stable. By the time Nichols examined her, she was hemorrhaging.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Joe Biden
CBS DFW

Report: Justice Department probing Texas' multibillion-dollar border mission

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential civil rights violations in Texas' multibillion-dollar border security mission that has given the National Guard arrest powers and seen state authorities bus migrants to Washington, D.C., according to public records.A lawyer for the state police agency acknowledged the federal probe of Gov. Greg Abbott's initiative to curb people crossing from Mexico in a May email, records obtained by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune show. The state prison system also cited a "formal investigation" in a letter seeking to withhold public records related to Operation Lone Star.Here's a breakdown...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Midterm Election#Politics State#Republican#Democratic#Democrats#U S Army
Teen Vogue

Disabled People Never Had Full Autonomy Over Our Reproductive Rights

In this op-ed, Anja Herrman explores why disabled people should be centered in the fight for reproductive rights. While my generation has, up until now, always had the right to a legal abortion, not all of us were able to exercise it. On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to legislate away abortion rights. But for disabled people like me, Roe was never enough, as the government has long legislated our reproductive health away. As many of us now rally for the restoration of our rights, we must center the voices of disabled people. We’re still fighting for the kind of freedom that most Americans take for granted.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Miami

Florida seeks to fast track abortion fight

- Attorney General Ashley Moody's office late Tuesday requested that a battle about a new 15-week abortion law go quickly to the Florida Supreme Court. It also indicated that the state will use a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade to help defend the law. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin court sides with former PSC member in line dispute

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Thursday sided with a former member of the state Public Service Commission who did not want to turn over his cellphone in a fight over the approval of a new power line. The court said there was no evidence that Mike Huebsch’s private communications with utility executives influenced his vote to approve the nearly $500 million project in 2019. Huebsch is a former Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly and was a member of former Gov. Scott Walker’s Cabinet. The Supreme Court ruled that an “appearance of bias” does not amount to a violation of due process, as opponents had argued. The Supreme Court, in its 4-3 ruling, did not address the approval of the power line. Instead, the court said the lower courts were wrong to rule that Huebsch should have to turn over his cellphone to be searched for messages he may have sent or received with those connected to the power line project.
WISCONSIN STATE
ABC News

ABC News

731K+
Followers
164K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy