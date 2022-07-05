ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Mount Kisco Native Known For Fashion Expertise Dies At 33

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkNnG_0gVFYCij00
Shelby Brooke Kennedy died on Monday, June 27, according to her obituary. Photo Credit: Pixabay/webandi

A woman who was born in Northern Westchester County and was known for her fashion expertise has died from brain cancer at the age of 33.

Shelby Brooke Kennedy died on Monday, June 27, according to her obituary.

Kennedy was born in Mount Kisco, and she attended R.C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls, her obituary said.

She went on to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

"She used her expertise in the fashion industry to create the 'Glio Leo' brand, a brand dedicated to raising awareness and funding for those fighting the battle against glioblastoma," her obituary reads. "She also put her fashion knowledge to good use while on her many personal shopping trips."

According to her obituary, Kennedy had a love of travel, family, and her close group of friends.

"Her courage and unflinching bravery in the face of the highs and lows that came with her treatment inspired us all," her obituary reads. "During this time, Shelby’s mantra became 'Faith, Hope, and Love' – a mantra that all who knew Shelby will carry with them in her honor."

She is survived by her husband, Mark Kennedy, her mother Karen Skinner and her partner John Hannigan, her father, Jeffrey Skinner, her brothers, Ryan Skinner and Tyler Skinner, her step-siblings, Jessica Zimmerman and Sean Hannigan, her father and mother-in-law, Arturo and Patricia Puente, her sister-in-law, Amanda Kennedy, and brothers-in-law, Brandon Kennedy, Fernando Puente, and Andres Puente.

A celebration of her life is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at The Factoria at Charles Point in Peekskill.

Kennedy's family said donations can be made in her name to the National Brain Tumor Society.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Ex-Hofstra Student James Caan Of 'Godfather' Fame Dies

James Caan, the New York-born actor best-known for his highly acclaimed roles in “The Godfather,” “Elf,” and “Misery,” has died at the age of 82. His death was announced on Caan's official Twitter account: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
parsippanyfocus.com

Owner of Tommy’s Tavern, Tommy Bonfiglio Dies at 62

PARSIPPANY — Thomas J. Bonfiglio, 62, passed away on Friday, July 1. He established Tommy’s Tavern + Tap restaurant in Parsippany and other locations despite the COVID-19 pandemic closing comparable enterprises. His birthday was on June 23. Longtime lawyer and certified public accountant Bonfiglio said that his restaurants’...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Entertainment
City
Wappingers Falls, NY
City
Peekskill, NY
City
Mount Kisco, NY
Westchester County, NY
Obituaries
Daily Voice

Young Restaurateur Upgrades Bergen County Steakhouse

A young restaurateur is making big changes to one of his Bergen County restaurants. Tango Steak in Moonachie is an expanded version of El Tango Argentina Grill, BoozyBurbs reports. Ariel Espejo opened the restaurant when he was just 23 years old. The menu boasts Spanish delicacies such as:. Grilled octopus,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Rockland Duo Sentenced For Violent Beating, Carjacking

A Hudson Valley duo have been sentenced to prison for their part in a brutal carjacking and beating of an area man who was left for dead. Rockland County residents Dwayne Hicks, age 28, of Spring Valley, and Tnaiya Williams, age 27 of New City, were sentenced on Tuesday, July 5 for the February 2021 crime, according to the Office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
NEW CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Kennedy
Daily Voice

Tuckahoe Restaurant Closes After 18-Year Run

A longtime Westchester County restaurant has permanently closed. The Quarry in Tuckahoe served its last meal on Tuesday, June 28, the owners said. The eatery was located at 106 Main St. The owners said just days earlier that they were sad to announce the closure after an 18-year run but...
TUCKAHOE, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed For Drug Running To Port Jervis

Two men have been charged for allegedly running drugs from New Jersey to the Hudson Valley following a long-term investigation. Khalif Johnson, age 22, and Zakhi Jenkins, age 19, both of Paterson, New Jersey, were arrested in Orange County by Port Jervis Police on Tuesday, July 5. The months-long investigation...
PORT JERVIS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Brain Tumor
Daily Voice

Firefighters Snuff Oradell Nail Salon Blaze

Firefighters quickly doused a blaze at an Oradell nail salon.The fire broke out at Family Nails in a row of stores on Kinderkamack Road shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.Firefighters called a second alarm as a precaution but had the flames extinguished within minutes.No injuries were reported.A cause …
ORADELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Survives Jump From Greenwich I-95 Bridge

This story has been updated. A woman jumped from the I-95 bridge over the Mianus River in Fairfield County and survived. The incident took place in Greenwich between Exits 4 and 5 on Tuesday, July 5. Earlier this afternoon Greenwich Police received a call from the state police requesting assistance...
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Voice

Investigators Probe Fort Lee Apartment Building Blaze

People shooting off fireworks apparently were responsible for igniting a fire at a Fort Lee apartment complex, authorities said. Members of the borough Fire Prevention Bureau were investigating what responders said was an accidental July 4th blaze at Arrive Fort Lee on Crest Lane. Firefighters doused the flames, which had...
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Reading Shooting Captured In NYC

A gunman wanted on a first-degree murder charge in a deadly shooting in Reading earlier this year has been arrested in New York City, authorities said. Deivis Gutiérrez-García, 21, was captured Wednesday, July 6 in the Bronx, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said. He had been wanted in...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
307K+
Followers
47K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy