Hicksville, NY

Firefighter Injured After Smoldering Fireworks Left In Hicksville Dumpster

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVfp4_0gVFY4kA00
One firefighter was injured when smoldering fireworks were left in a dumpster. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Automatic6517

One firefighter was burned on the leg after someone left smoldering fireworks in a dumpster on Long Island.

The incident took place around 12:15 a.m., Tuesday, July 5 in Hicksville on 16 W Marie St.

According to police, officers responded to a building fire caused by smoldering fireworks left in a dumpster next to the structure, said the Nassau County Police.

Hicksville Fire Department and Westbury Fire Department extinguished the fire.

One firefighter suffered a leg injury and refused medical treatment at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The county fire marshal and arson bomb squad Fire responded to investigate the incident.

Comments / 0

 

