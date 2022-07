Zak Ketterson leads August Schatzlein (11) and Brian Gregg during a semifinal heat of the men’s Shoreline Sprints last year along Lakeshore Drive in Rice Lake. The event makes its return to the shoreline on Saturday. Photo by Travis Nyhus

After making its debut last season the Shoreline Sprints roller ski event is back along Lakeshore Drive in Rice Lake on Saturday.

This year’s event features racers from across the U.S. and Canada and also has athletes from this year’s Winter Olympics. The inaugural event last July had 16 elite roller skiers in competition.