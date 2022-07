Summer Time Rendering has been one of the standout anime debuts of the Spring overseas, and now it is getting ready for its second wave of episodes with a new trailer and poster teasing more of what fans can expect from the series! Although the anime adaptation taking on Yasuki Tanaka's original manga series was one of the more curious new anime releases of the last seasonal schedule, it has yet to get an official international release following its license by the Walt Disney Company. That means while it's been airing new episodes in Japan, fans in other territories need to wait much longer to stream the new series for themselves.

