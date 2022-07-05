ABC-7 First Alert: Heavy rainfall is expected tonight

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Hudspeth County in western Texas East central El Paso County in western Texas * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 618 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Indian Cliffs Ranch, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Indian Cliffs Ranch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
