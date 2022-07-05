ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC-7 First Alert: Heavy rainfall is expected tonight

By Andres Valle
KVIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Paso, Texas- Shower and thunderstorm activity will remain in the forecast across the Borderland. The strongest and most organized...

kvia.com

El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Hot & humid weather ahead!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Well we saw a lot of rain yesterday afternoon! Especially out in Clint, Socorro and Horizon!🌧. Those storms started forming around 5-6pm and lasted around 10pm so there could potentially be some localized flooding out there this morning, be careful if you are coming from that direction!
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect more heavy rain!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Well waking up to that beautiful smell of rain this morning!☔️👢🌂. Hopefully most of you got to see those fireworks yesterday!🎆🎇🧨 However, we definitely got to see that rain overnight!. Expected high of...
EL PASO, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Hudspeth County in western Texas East central El Paso County in western Texas * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 618 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Indian Cliffs Ranch, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Indian Cliffs Ranch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Weather Warn in place due to possible heavy rainfall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Our Severe Weather Team has issued a Weather Warn beginning Monday, July 4 through Wednesday, July 6 for potential flash flooding. A surge in moisture will increase threats for thunderstorms by Monday afternoon. On Monday, periods of heavy rainfall will be possible with storms that develop.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s 4th of July Forecast: Expect plenty of rain!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday and happy 4th of July! Well I hope you got to see some fireworks this past weekend, if not, hopefully you can see them before the rain tonight!☔️👢🌂🎆🎇🧨. Expected high of 97 degrees,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Heavy rain headed to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Beginning Monday, storm chances begin to increase slightly across the Borderland. During the afternoon hours, we'll see around a 40-50% chance for showers and storms. The biggest impacts with any storms that develop will be localized heavy rainfall, lightning and strong winds. If you...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Covid-19 cases in El Paso on the rise; stay vigilant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  El Paso City County is reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions, resulting in the CDC moving El Paso’s COVID-19 Community Levels from Low to High. “The large increase in new cases gave rise to more people requiring hospitalization,” City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said. “Fortunately, the […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

TX Will Have a Cool Spot That Brings the Outside World Indoors

People in El Paso know it is rare and happens at random times when the borderland gets snow. Plus, times it has snowed it either melts quickly when the sun is not having it. While other times there's too much of it and all we can do is make snow angels. It isn't like we can bust out some tubes, skis, or snowboards to use.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Semi-truck crash prompts Eastbound closure on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas -- A semi-truck crash blocked both the west-bound and east-bound lanes of traffic on Loop-375 Monday night. The Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that there will be an emergency lane closure on Loop 375 Eastbound expected between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. or later as the center barrier wall that was damaged in the crash gets replaced.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoans saddened by Food City closing down

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Food City in South Central El Paso will be closing down for good in August after over 50 years and El Pasoans are sad to say goodbye. Food City announced on its Facebook Tuesday that they will be closing down the Alameda location due to downsizing and many taking it […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Spectacular Spots with a View to Enjoy the Fireworks In El Paso

There are all sorts of spots around the borderland for locals to enjoy fireworks. The 4th of July is when locals scramble trying to find places to watch the fireworks. Believe me, I know because I have been there too in the past. Now Westsiders should already know how quickly Transmountain's rest area fills up on the Westside and Northeast.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Texas Rescue Patrol warns of Fourth of July dangers ￼

EL PASO, Texas– Red Sands, a popular area for off-roaders in El Paso, is filled with people ready to celebrate the Fourth of July. The Texas Rescue Patrol wants to remind the community of the dangers that can occur during this time. Jamil Moutran, Chief of Texas Rescue Patrol,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

DJ at Jaguars dies after collapsing at club

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A DJ at a popular East El Paso gentleman’s club died early Tuesday morning after collapsing at the club during his birthday celebration. According to social media posts, Robert Teran, known as “DJ Rob Swift 915,” was celebrating his birthday at the club Monday evening. El Paso Fire Emergency Services […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Covid cases and hospitalization going up in El Paso county

EL PASO, Texas -- Covid cases are on the rise and the city is seeing more hospital admissions. The city is rated on "high" community level due to the number of hospitalizations. Since the beginning of May, cases have been on the rise increasing from 30 to 320 new cases,...
KTSM

Woman dies after Friday night crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say a woman has died, days after a wreck in South Central El Paso. EPPD investigators say the wreck happened Friday, July 2, shortly before midnight along the 7000 block of North Loop, at the intersection with Delta Drive.
EL PASO, TX

