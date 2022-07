Following two abnormal years for Amazon Prime Day, the annual sales event is returning to its July roots. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is set for July 12-13, so we're less than a week away from the massive sale. Early Prime Day deals are already live, and we expect more deals to become available throughout the week leading up to the 48-hour event. As always, Prime Day 2022 won't be the only big sale to shop. Other major retailers will be running anti-Prime Day sales to compete with Amazon. All told, Prime Day 2022 will offer a can't-miss deals opportunity across gaming, tech, entertainment, and more.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO