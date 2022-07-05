Wimbledon 2022: Tatjana Maria in adorable interview by her daughter

Jelena Ostapenko has been fined $10,000 (£8,400) for "unsportsmanlike conduct" following her fourth-round defeat to Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon. The Latvian, French Open champion in 2017, knocked over her chair with a water bottle after the 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points. Ostapenko, 25,...
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan are set to meet in the women's singles finals at Wimbledon, marking a historic accomplishment for both athletes' home countries. Neither Tunisia nor Kazakhstan has ever had a singles player compete in a Grand Slam final, let alone win. Jabeur, who...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Rafael Nadal will face the toughest challenge of his Wimbledon campaign so far when he takes on American 11th seed Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. The Spanish second seed is...
The family of a mother who gave birth 16 weeks premature in Cyprus is trying to get a passport and raise money to bring her and her newborn home. Bethany Cleathero, from Devon, was fit to fly out on holiday and her family thought their insurance was adequate. But her...
LONDON -- Simona Halep's first appearance at Wimbledon since winning the title three years is going just as well as it did the last time. The 16th-seeded Romanian reached the semifinals and stretched her winning streak at the All England Club to 12 matches by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday on Centre Court.
A "truly dangerous" man who targeted women on the streets of east London has been found guilty of murdering a woman as she left home to take food to her sons ahead of the first Covid lockdown. James Sinclair stabbed to death 40-year-old Shadika Patel, who he did not know,...
