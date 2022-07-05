ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elvis Presley: The One Vegetable the King Hated Most of All

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Elvis Presley appeared to be a man of singular tastes when it came to food. Presley enjoyed old-fashioned Southern cuisine , most of all, foods that were rooted in his childhood . However, there were certain things he did not like. One of these foods included a vegetable that Presley forbade others to eat in his presence and would not allows Graceland cooks to prepare in his home.

Elvis Presley | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elvis Presley banned this one food at Graceland

The King of Rock and Roll was not a fan of certain foods beloved by other members of the Graceland household.

However, Presley banned one food from the kitchen at Graceland.

The kitchen never prepared fish.

During a virtual tour of the estate, Graceland archivist Angie Marchese once revealed Presley did not like fish.

Express reported Marchese answered fan queries during that time regarding Presley’s likes and dislikes regarding food.

“Anything but fish. He didn’t like the smell of fish being cooked in the house. There was never any fish in the house,” Marchese claimed.

Elvis Presley hated this one vegetable

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/H1WhdGMG5BQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Presley’s dislike of a particular vegetable was discussed in a YouTube video by his cousins Danny and Billy Smith.

Danny admitted: “Elvis wasn’t real fond of onions and strong-smelling seasonings.”

His father, Billy, recalled Presley didn’t like the vegetable’s taste or smell.

The topic came up as Billy prepared a Presley favorite called Italian Popcorn Turkey.

The dressing included cornbread and Italian seasoning.

Billy said: “When it comes to onion, we didn’t use it. He didn’t like it. So we just left it out of the dressing.”

If Elvis Presley smelled this vegetable on your breath, he let you know he didn’t like it

Onions | Donato Fasano/Getty Images

When family and friends were outside of Graceland, they were free to eat what they enjoyed.

However, if Presley smelled onions on your breath he let you know he was not a fan.

Billy recalled, “One night, he called me out there [to Graceland]. He wanted me to wash his eyes. That’s when he had glaucoma.

“I had eaten a hamburger with onion on it. Well, I brushed my teeth and went out there,” he continued.

After assisting Presley, Billy said the entertainer realized he had eaten the nefarious vegetable.

Presley said, “Hell, I can tell you been eatin’ onion.”

His cousin replied: “Yeah, I had a hamburger with onion. Is it bothering you?”

Presley said: “Well, it’s not thrilling me.”

Billy asked Presley if he wanted him to stop cleaning his eyes.

Elvis quipped: “No, I want you to quit eating onion.”

RELATED: Elvis Presley Had to Have This 1 Food in the Graceland Refrigerator

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

How Did Elvis Die? Here’s the Truth About His Cause of Death & Whether Drugs Were Involved

Click here to read the full article. It’s been over 45 years since his death, but questions about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s final moments continue to circulate to this day. And even after the release of his 2022 biopic, many are still wondering: how did Elvis die? At the time of his death at the age of 42, Elvis was one of the most renowned artists in the world. His passing shook the nation and prompted President Jimmy Carter to declare that the country lost a “part of itself” that day. “He was unique and irreplaceable,” Carter told the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Speaks Out About Not Being Featured in ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Following the release of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, speaks out about not being featured in the biopic. According to Express, Linda Thompson spoke about the Elvis Presley biopic by saying she hasn’t seen it yet. “No, I haven’t seen it yet. The trailer looks very entertaining and Austin Butler appears to do a fantastic depiction. BUT since so many people are left out who were very important and instrumental in Elvis’ life – I wouldn’t call it a biopic.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter Is a Very Successful Country Singer

Runaway June guitarist Jennifer Wayne is a member of a famous family. She is one of the late Hollywood star John Wayne's granddaughters. Wayne, 40, has blazed a trail of her own, beginning her music career as a member of the trio Stealing Angels. She co-founded Runaway June in 2015 and the trio's biggest hit so far is "Buy My Own Drinks" from their 2019 album.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Tour#Hamburger#Donato#Southern
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

133K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy