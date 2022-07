If recent reports are to be believed, it’s not only LeBron James who should be excited about the prospect of Kyrie Irving joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. As Irving continues to be linked with a trade to the Lakers amid the Brooklyn Nets’ drama, NBA insider Brad Turner provided an update on the guard’s current conditioning level. Apparently Irving was in LA on Wednesday and even worked out with some NBA guys, during which he looked like the best player.

