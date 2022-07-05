ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s 15-week abortion ban temporarily blocked

By Lawrence Mower
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2Dky_0gVFUfhA00
Protesters attend a May 3 abortion rights rally organized by Florida Rep. Michele Rayner and the Pinellas Democratic Progressive Caucus on the steps of the St. Petersburg Judicial Courthouse. The U.S. Supreme Court has since struck down Roe v. Wade, and in Florida the focus has turned to the state's recently adopted 15-week abortion ban. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s 15-week abortion ban was temporarily halted Tuesday morning when a Leon County circuit judge issued the injunction he promised last week.

In a 68-page order, Circuit Judge John C. Cooper said he was bound by Florida Supreme Court precedent, which ruled in 1989 that Florida’s right to privacy, enshrined in the state constitution, protected the right to abortion.

“This Court must follow the Florida Supreme Court’s precedents on the right to privacy as those precedents currently exist, not as they might exist in the future,” Cooper wrote.

The injunction is likely to be a short-lived victory for Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers who sued to block the 15-week abortion ban.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said last week that it would appeal the injunction. That move would automatically nullify Cooper’s order, restoring the 15-week abortion ban that DeSantis signed into law in April. The law took effect on Friday.

On Thursday, Cooper said he would issue the injunction, but that it wouldn’t be issued until he wrote the order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

• • •

Learn how an abortion ban could change the lives of women in Florida.

5 resources that could help if you’re seeking abortion in Florida

Abortion medication is legal in Florida. But for how much longer?

Will Florida’s Republicans ban abortion? Here’s what we know.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Toby Hazlewood

New Jersey’s Democrat Governor Endorses Gavin Newsom’s Attack on Gov. DeSantis and Florida, Saying “I Like It”

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Floridians may have caught the TV adverts run by Californian Governor Gavin Newsom in Florida over the Independence Day holiday, in which he claimed that "freedom is under attack" in Florida. But it doesn't seem like many who saw the ads were all that impressed or convinced by his message.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Florida Panhandle Has A Sundown Town With Only Four Black Residents

A small town in Florida has a little-known history that makes it a less than desirable place for Black people. According to the Florida Times-Union, a town known as Jay has four Black residents due to its racist history. According to the outlet, it was revealed that it’s a “sundown town,” meaning that all non-white people must leave town before sundown or face the consequences.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

9-Foot Gator Eats 40-Pound Black Lab in Florida

A 9-foot-long gator was euthanized after it ate a 40-pound black Labrador retriever that was chasing a ball in Tallahassee, Florida. “Boom, the water just sort of exploded,” Josh Wells said of the horrifying incident that left his pet, Toby, dead. “He never barked. He never saw it.” A Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper hunted down the alligator in the water near the J.R. Alford Greenway, and also found a 6-foot gator there. Toby’s remains were returned to Wells, who told the Tallahassee Democrat, “No one wants to go by gator, you know?”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Senate gun control bill advances; includes gun confiscation, enhanced background checks and more

The U.S. Senate – including 14 Republicans – voted in favor of advancing new gun control legislation on Tuesday, just hours after lawmakers received the 80-page bill. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes funding to incentivize state-run “red flag” gun confiscation laws, which allow police to seize a person’s already legally-owned firearms if a court decides the individual is a danger to himself or others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

GOP voter edge in Florida keeps growing

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Color coordinated— Florida’s transformation into a red state continues to march forward. Change form— In the last few days, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has been urging her supporters who may be Republicans or independents to switch their registration ahead of the Aug. 23 Democratic primary so they can vote for her over rival Rep. Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Florida Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Politics Courts#Politics State#Circuit#Planned Parenthood#Florida Abortion#Republicans
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BBC

Abortions stopped at Mississippi's last clinic as trigger ban enacted

The only abortion clinic in Mississippi has shut as a near-total ban on the procedure takes effect in the state. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the clinic at the heart of the US Supreme Court case that reversed Roe v Wade, stopped giving abortions as a "trigger law" comes into force following the decision.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Florida judge blocks state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy

A Florida judge has moved to temporarily block a state law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a day before the law was scheduled to take effect, following a legal challenge arguing that the law approved by Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year “blatantly” violates the state’s constitution.The temporary injunction to be issued by Leon County Circuit Court Judge John Cooper follows a US Supreme Court decision to strike down constitutional right to an abortion, sending the decision back to individual states.It is among a wave of state-level court orders to freeze anti-abortion laws and so-called “trigger” laws...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Teen arrested, suspects sought in Tampa shooting that injured 4, police say

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Tampa that sent four people to area hospitals Wednesday night, according to police. The teen and three other people were sitting on the southwest corner of Courtland Street and E Chelsea Street when they began arguing with someone in a silver Nissan Altima around 6:30 p.m., the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Thursday.
TAMPA, FL
Tennessee Lookout

6th Circuit lifts injunction on Tennessee’s 6-week abortion ban

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a block on Tennessee’s 6-week abortion ban Tuesday, allowing the 2020 near-total ban on abortions to take effect and effectively ending access to the nearly all abortions in Tennessee. “In light of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization… and with the parties’ consent, we vacate the district court’s […] The post 6th Circuit lifts injunction on Tennessee’s 6-week abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy