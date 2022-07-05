ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Man Arraigned In Home Invasion, Sexual Assault Of 78-Year-Old Woman

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 30-year-old Detroit man in connection to a home invasion and sexual assault of a 78-year-old woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4v4O_0gVFUZLg00

Dazaun Leonard-Davaugh Johnson | Credit: Detroit Police Department

Dazaun Leonard-Davaugh Johnson was charged with one count each of home invasion first degree and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

On Saturday, July 2, Johnson was arraigned in 36 th District Court and given a $5,000 cash/surety bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 11 at 8:30 a.m. and his preliminary examination is set for July 18, at 8:45 a.m.

“The defendant’s alleged actions in this case once again show a continuing disregard for our elders and our most vulnerable,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “t would be wonderful to get through a day where no child, senior, or anyone else was used and abused.”

On June 20, at about 10:40 a.m., Johnson allegedly broke into the victim’s home. When she shouted at him to get out of her home, he knocked her down and she tried to fight him off.

In addition to this, Johnson allegedly pulled the woman’s pants down and then fled the scene.

Johnson turned himself into police on June 30.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

