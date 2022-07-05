11-year-old Indiana boy, 18-year-old Minnesota man die in July 4th fireworks incidents

An 11-year-old Indiana child and an 18-year-old Minnesota man died due to separate fireworks incidents over Fourth of July weekend.

The first incident took the life of 11-year-old Camrynn Ray Sunday night in Mount Vernon, Indiana.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle said Posey County 911 Dispatch was called at 9:42 p.m. about a serious injury. The boy died while being taken to an Evansville hospital.

Further information will come following completion of an autopsy on Tuesday, Ringle said. The investigation also includes the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Camrynn was an honor roll student who loved playing sports and making people laugh, his mother, Kyrra McMichael, told the Evansville Courier & Press, part of the USA TODAY Network.

"No matter the situation he tried to be happy," Kyrra McMichael said in a social media message. "He loved his little sister, Karmynn Louise McMichael. He protected her like a big brother should! He was an all-around, American boy trying to get himself a scholarship to go to college and be in the NFL or NBA. He’s every parent's dream of a boy ... And because boys are boys, they play with fireworks (and) he is gone. In the blink of an eye. Literally."

During the second incident, fireworks exploded in an 18-year-old's face in a Minneapolis suburb. He died early Monday morning, the Associated Press reported.

The incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers said they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face, and a friend who was performing CPR on him. The man later died at a local hospital.

Nationally, nine people died last year from fireworks-related injuries.

Best practices when lighting fireworks

To safely enjoy fireworks, the National Safety Council recommends enjoying fireworks at public displays conducted by professionals; don't use any fireworks at home because while they may be legal in some areas, they are not safe, the council said on its website.

But if you must set off fireworks at home, the council stresses the following:

Never use illegal fireworks

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

Instead of sparklers, consider using safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.

Contributing: Saleen Martin, USA TODAY; Evansville Courier & Press; Associated Press

