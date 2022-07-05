David Beckham Reveals He Was Always ‘Into Posh’ Spice in Adorable Anniversary Message to Wife Victoria

Click here to read the full article.

Among the celebrity marriages that have stood the test of time , no one has a love story quite like David Beckham and Victoria Beckham . The couple, who were major stars at the time they met and started dating, recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary. Naturally, the adorable duo took to social media to share the sweetest anniversary tributes — including one from David, in which he revealed that he’s always been a big fan of Posh Spice.

In a throwback interview with Ali G (aka Sacha Baron Cohen performing as one of his well-known characters), the Beckhams revealed how they first got together . No surprise, the two met at a football match (soccer, if you’re stateside). When asked if Beckham was “into the Spice Girls beforehand,” the athlete cheekily replied, “No, but I was into Posh [Spice],” referencing his wife’s Spice Girls alter ego .

It’s one thing to see a young Victoria and David simply gushing about one another in this old clip, but the words David wrote alongside the video simply made our hearts flutter. “No but I was into Posh,” the father of four began the caption, directly quoting himself from the interview. “23 years ago today Posh became Mrs. Beckham, but she will always be Posh. Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years and 4 beautiful kiddies . I love you, we all love you,” David wrote, tagging his beloved wife, their three sons — Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz — and adding a hashtag for the couple’s daughter, Harper Seven .

Victoria also took to her respective Instagram account, sharing a candid photo of the couple laughing. “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last,” the fashion mogul began her caption. “Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much,” she concluded the sweet note, adding a string of exclamation points. There really isn’t another A-list couple quite like the Beckhams, and we cannot wait to watch the next chapter of their love story unfold.

