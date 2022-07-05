Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Atlantic City: Police

Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Friday, July 1, at approximately 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to Kentucky and Pacific avenues for a report of a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian.

The man, who had not been positively identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Atlantic City police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old woman from Egg Harbor Township, remained at the scene and had not been issued a summons, police said.

The crash is under investigation by Officer Bereheiko with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Unit.

The Atlantic City Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the ACPD Traffic Bureau and provide any cell phone video footage and/or statements. Officer Joseph Bereheiko of the Traffic Bureau can be contacted at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.