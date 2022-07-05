ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Police: Person Expected To Survive After Being Shot By Officer In Modesto

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4925eR_0gVFT5Ea00

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they have shot a suspect who allegedly attacked an officer in Modesto on Monday night.

The Modesto Police Department says, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a home along the 1100 block of Roselawn Drive to investigate a reported disturbance.

At the scene, one suspect allegedly attacked an officer – prompting an officer-involved shooting, police say.

The person, only identified as a Modesto man, who was shot is expected to survive, police say. He is facing an attempted murder charge.

No other details about the person’s condition, or what led up to the alleged attack, has been released.

Police say the incident is being investigated by the department’s Investigations Division and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Woman Killed in Car Crash on SR-99 in San Joaquin County

Officials in San Joaquin County reported that a 25-year-old woman from Modesto was killed in a recent car wreck. The incident occurred on July 4, 2022, on northbound Highway 99 in the vicinity of French Camp Road. Details on the Car Wreck That Killed a Modesto Woman. The San Joaquin...
KRON4 News

Stockton shooting leaves one dead, one injured

(BCN) — A shooting left one man dead and another injured inside a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment complex early Tuesday morning in Stockton, police said. Police responded at 12:41 a.m. to the area of Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane on reports of a vehicle collision. Officers located a 24-year-old man and a […]
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jazmin Vargas, Daniela Orozco Killed in Crash on Frank Cox Road [Westley, CA]

Traffic Accident on Howard Road Left Two Fatalities. According to the report, 26-year-old Vargas was driving with her 15-year-old niece, Orozco, eastbound on Howard Road. California Highway Patrol said that Vargas was speeding while turning through an intersection, before losing control of the vehicle. Eventually, the Chevrolet Cobalt left the...
WESTLEY, CA
