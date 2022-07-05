ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

58 Days to Purdue Football: Branson Deen

By Travis Miller
hammerandrails.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we feature a player that has long been a key cog on the defensive line up front. Indianapolis, IN (Lawrence Central HS) Deen has had quite a career so far. He was part of the 2018...

www.hammerandrails.com

Comments / 0

 

footballscoop.com

Purdue reportedly bringing a former assistant back to the staff

Following the 2021 season at Purdue, Neil Callaway stepped away from his role as the Boilermakers assistant offensive line coach and thought he was heading into retirement. Football had other plans though, with the USFL getting started up with games being played in Birmingham (where he resides) he ended up taking the offensive line job for the Michigan Panthers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Indiana District 6 scheduled to host major baseball and softball tournaments

Indiana District 6 is set to play host to both the 2022 Little League Baseball Indiana State Tournament and the Junior League Softball Central Regional. These two tournaments are scheduled to overlap, as the Little League Baseball Tournament is scheduled for July 22-27 and the Junior League Softball Tournament is scheduled for July 20-25.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana’s version of the Kentucky Derby this weekend

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Indiana’s biggest horse-racing event of the year takes place this weekend at Caesars Horseshoe Indianapolis. The Indiana Derby is Saturday, July 9 with $1.1 million in purses on the line. The event is free to attend, and the first race starts at noon. Indy Now...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield-based Roundtripper continues to grow game of baseball

When Chris and Sue Estep opened Roundtripper Sports Academy in Westfield in 1993, the couple was preparing to do something they said no one in Indiana had ever done – create an academy dedicated solely to America’s pastime. Now approaching its 30th anniversary, Roundtripper Academy’s dedication to player...
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

‘Big plans’ for Raising Cane’s include 5 new Indiana restaurants

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will soon expand in central Indiana—and the grand opening of one of them is right around the corner. The Bloomington location is set to open on Aug. 23 at Kirkwood Avenue and Dunn Road, just in time for students to return to the Indiana University campus. But that’s just the start […]
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

West Lafayette is home to one of best burger spots in US

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Salamone Bros Gourmet Sandwiches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Andrew Salamone from Salamone Bros. Gourmet Sandwiches joined us on All Indiana this week!. He featured pulled pork mac and cheese and several delicious sandwiches. You can visit their website here and call them at 317-743-8537.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

List: Indiana struggles in recreation space

A new list from personal finance website WalletHub examines the best and worst cities for recreation, and Indiana does not fare well. To create the list, WalletHub compared a sample of the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four areas: basic living costs, quality of parks, accessibility of entertainment and recreational facilities and weather.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Two regional law firms merge

Indianapolis-based law firm Katz Korin Cunningham has merged with Louisville-based Stoll Keenon Ogden PLC. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the firm, which will operate under the SKO name, says the deal takes effect immediately. Katz Korin Cunningham has operated in Indianapolis since 1994. Prior to the merger, SKO had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Intense heat, humidity buckle section of State Road 9 near Fairmount

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A rural section of State Road 9 in Grant County has a 14-inch buckle. Indiana Department of Transportation says a combination of heat and humidity caused the big buckle. INDOT spokesperson Megan DeLucenay said Wednesday, “The extreme heat can take a toll on our bodies it can also take a toll on the roads.”
FAIRMOUNT, IN
WTHR

How you can fight mosquitoes with a garden

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer means mosquitoes in Indiana. Our very dry weather has kept their numbers down recently, but that can change quickly. All it takes is some water and a few days, and you could be facing hundreds of mosquitoes. Not only are they annoying, they can spread dangerous...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Experts plan ahead for population boom near West Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A population boom around West Lafayette is causing a free-for-all among developers. But a new master land-use plan could bring order to Tippecanoe County's wildly growing western edge. Officials with the county Area Plan Commission will zero in on the unincorporated parts of Wabash...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Zoo staff working to bring back wandering macaw

INDIANAPOLIS — Birdkeepers at the Indianapolis Zoo are working to bring back a wandering macaw that ventured outside its normal flight pattern Wednesday evening. According to an Indianapolis Zoo spokesperson, two green-winged macaws, named Orchard and Vineyard, flew a little further away from the zoo than normal Wednesday evening and landed in a nearby neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Miami County attracting life sciences companies

Miami County is creating a niche of its own in Indiana’s growing life sciences sector by securing a second medical isotopes company. Indianapolis-based Nuke Medical Inc, which does business as SpectronRx, broke ground in March on a $26 million facility near the Grissom Air Reserve Base in Bunker Hill. The facility under construction is adjacent to AZIsotopes Corp., which invested $45 million to build a 55,000-square foot facility that opened last year.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN

