Houston flies high on list of best U.S. places for a ‘wellness workcation’

By John Egan
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 3 days ago
We’ve got vacations and staycations. But now there’s a new getaway category: wellness workcation. Wait a minute. Aren’t we supposed to promote wellness by taking vacations and staycations and not embarking on any sort of trip with the word “work”...

houstonfoodfinder.com

The Hit List: New Houston Restaurants to Visit for July 2022

This month is full of exciting developments including the long-awaited relocation of Underbelly Hospitality’s steakhouse, an indoor-outdoor tequila cantina on the bustling Washington Corridor, an eagerly anticipated sequel from the family who brought us Gatlin’s BBQ and a dog-friendly American food chain bringing mountain town hospitality to Stafford.
HOUSTON, TX
matadornetwork.com

The 5 Best Beaches Near Houston

Did you know that Houston is the only large city in America that has recorded more than 100 days a year of temperatures over 100 degrees? This past June, temperatures at both Hobby and Bush airports hit temperatures above 100 degrees for the first time in recorded history. Even native Houstonians are having to find creative ways to enjoy the hottest months of the year outside of our current norms and traditions.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend, the hills are alive with a Houston stage return of one of the most cherished movies of all time. One of the hottest musical acts of the summer heads to town, as does a decidedly clean comic. A local brewery gets totally cheesy, and the Moody Center presents a fun family day. And, some female bartenders take action following a controversial Supreme Court ruling.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keeping Your Lawn Looking Good in This Heat

Daily temperatures above 100 degrees have been a common occurrence across much of North Texas this summer. In addition to the heat, 2022 has been a dry year with a rainfall deficit at DFW of over eight inches. Keeping your lawn looking good in these types of conditions is challenging,...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Houston

Michelin-starred chef and Beard Award winner dish on their downtown sustainable seafood restaurant

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," chefs Christopher Haatuft and Paul Qui join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Golfstrommen, the seafood market and restaurant in the Post Market food hall inside the Post Houston development. The conversation begins with Qui, who has won both a season of Top Chef and a James Beard Award, explaining how he became connected to Haatuft, who recently earned a Michelin star at Lysverket, his flagship seafood restaurant in Bergen, Norway.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

June 2022 was hottest June in Houston history

June didn’t just seem hotter than usual – it was. In fact, it was Houston’s hottest June on record. The average temperature in June was 86.7℉, a number that accounted for the daily highs and lows. That broke the existing record set in 2011 by half a degree.
HOUSTON, TX
nrn.com

Lucky's Chicken opening 3 new locations in Dallas

Lucky’s Chicken is excited to announce the launch of three new outposts set to open throughout North Texas this summer. The new locations will open in Webb Chapel, Richardson and Oak Lawn, respectively. Bringing the taste of Nashville hot chicken to Dallas, Lucky’s Chicken debuted in East Dallas in...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

These 3 Texas Cities Are Considered The Sweatiest In America

Got B.O.? It's probably because you live in a sweat zone!. My Dating Adviser compiled a list of the sweatiest cities in the United States. Here's how they did it:. In order to determine the sweatiest cities in the nation, MyDatingAdviser.com compared 200 of the largest metro areas across three key dimensions: 1) Weather, 2) Sweat Factors and 3) Cooling Off. We evaluated each of those dimensions using 12 relevant metrics of perspiration friendliness. These are listed below with their corresponding weights. ... We determined each location’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered the largest metro areas in the USA.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Former HISD teacher becomes entrepreneur, starts Cupcake Kitchen

HOUSTON (KIAH) – One Houston Independent School District teacher decided to leave the classroom after 15 years to turn her baking side hustle into a business that’s now thriving. It’s called Cupcake Kitchen. When doors first opened back in 2014, the small business specialized in desserts. Once COVID-19...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

