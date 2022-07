Amazon has been forced to make it easier for users to quit Amazon Prime.Subscribers in the UK will be able to leave the service within two clicks as a result of complaints from consumer groups and new legislation from the European Union. The new cancel button – which replaces the labyrinth of menus that have to be navigated to unsubscribe – will come at the end of the month.“Opting for an online subscription can be very handy for consumers as it is often a very straightforward process, but the reverse action of unsubscribing should be just as easy. Consumers must...

