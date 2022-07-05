ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

My party of 2 spent $50 at 50's Prime Time Café in Disney World, and we loved the retro vibes and big portions

By Megan duBois
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
The restaurant has a retro vibe. Megan duBois
  • My mom and I spent $50 dining at 50's Prime Time Café in Disney World's Hollywood Studios.
  • The restaurant looks like a kitschy 1950's kitchen where "mom" is cooking everyone's meal.
  • Everything from the famous milkshakes to the pot roast was impeccable.

