My party of 2 spent $50 at 50's Prime Time Café in Disney World, and we loved the retro vibes and big portions

World Chocolate Day is just around the corner, and we know the perfect way to celebrate: chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate. To commemorate this special day of the year, why not spend July 7 whipping up a dessert recipe that's perfect for chocolate lovers? Whether you opt for a scrumptious batch of chocolate chip cookies, a classic chocolate cake, an easy two-ingredient chocolate mousse, or all of the above, you really can't go wrong. After all, there's no such thing as too much chocolate — right? While there are plenty of myths about chocolate you can stop believing, Science Focus notes that this sweet snack is known to possess small amounts of "mood-lifting chemicals," like phenylethylamine and an amino acid called tryptophan. Tryptophan plays a role in the production of serotonin, which contributes to increased happiness levels.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO